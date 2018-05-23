Dental Associates of Florida Central Brandon welcomes its new owner, Dr. William Trey Mueller, D.M.D. He bought the practice from Dr. Bruck who worked at the practice for many. Along with the new ownership, he adds a variety of specialists to its team as well.

Dr. Mueller attended the University of Florida for both undergraduate and dental school. He graduated from dental school in 2005. Before coming to this office Dr. Mueller worked in Lakeland for nine years and moved back to the Tampa area.

Since 1998, this family dental center provided extremely gentle treatment to children and offer patients with dental anxiety the relief of sedation dentistry. It also strives to extend the high quality of its dental treatment to its standards for exceptional dental care. Dental Associates of Florida Central Brandon offers a variety of general family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry services and sedation dentistry. These services include teeth cleaning, implants, fillings and much more. Patients from the age of 3-years-old all the way to adults can come here.

Dr. Mueller mentions what makes Dental Associates of Florida Central Brandon unique.

“We brought in specialists such as an endodonist, periodontist, orthodontist and a pediatric dentist,” Mueller said. “To add, I think that patients appreciate coming into one location.”

In addition, Dental Associates of Florida Central Brandon accepts multiple dental insurance providers such as Aetna, Cigna, Humana and more. It also provides other payment options as well. Lastly, Dental Associates of Florida consists of 10 locations in Hillsborough County and Polk County.

“Overall, we treat people the right way with our honesty and want to make sure we keep their teeth healthy,” Mueller said. “I also like to continue what Dr. Bruck built here and keep it going.”

For more information, visit https://smilesincluded.com/locations/central-brandon-dentists/. It is located at 647 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. It is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. To book an appointment, call 563-0680.