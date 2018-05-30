Riding With Grace Thanks Sponsors

Team Grace Cycling, sponsored in-part by Grace Community United Methodist Church in Lithia (mygraceumc.com), would like to thank the community for supporting the team in the Bike MS Citrus Tour, May 5-6. This year, 38 Team Grace riders and volunteers increased awareness of MS (Multiple Sclerosis) and raised over $45,000 to fund cutting-edge research, programs and services for the thousands of people impacted by MS in the mid-Florida area.

Team Grace’s Captain, FishHawk resident Stephen Barone, stated “We are very thankful to everyone who donated to this great cause. We are also blessed to live in a cycling-friendly community, with so many generous and caring people. We have a great team who enjoy spending time together and we’ll be glad to have you join us on an upcoming ride or future charity cycling event like Bike MS.”

For more information, email info@mygraceumc.com.

Andrew Warren Speaker At East Hillsborough Democratic Club June Meeting

The June meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be Tuesday, June 12 at Beef O’Brady’s, located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Invite family and friends at 6 p.m. to meet & greet. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. June guest speaker will be Andrew Warren, Hillsborough State Attorney. For further information, please visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.

Riverview Garden Club Will Host Expert Monarch Butterfly Speaker

The Riverview Garden Club will host guest speaker Lynn Barber, who is an expert on Monarch Butterflies. It will take place on Wednesday, June 13 at the Riverview Civic Center on 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. Call 654-6987 for more information.

Beth Shalom Fundaiser Donations Benfit Special Olympics Of Florida Healthy Community

After the synagogue’s annual fundraiser, Richie Bauman and Suzie Baylis of Congregation Beth Shalom, delivered the cases of food as well as a box of sports bags to Allison Rapp of Special Olympics of Florida Healthy Community Tampa Bay.

In the past, donations have benefitted many programs, such as the development of garden spaces in residential setting. This year’s donation will also purchase ‘model’ food. Allison Rapp, the Site Director stated, “Model food will be used often to provide nutrition education for our athletes and consumers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

For more information about the nutrition project, please contact Allison Rapp at 470-0518 allisonrapp@sofl.org. For questions regarding the ongoing partnership, contact Congregation Beth Shalom at 681-6547.

Chief Petty Officers Meeting

The Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Association meets the fourth Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza in Tampa. The association is open to active duty and retired Navy and Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers. It supports the Navy community and awards an annual scholarship to a deserving member or relative of a TBCPOA member. The TBCPOA holds fundraisers for the scholarship fund during the year and coordinates with the active duty Chiefs Association (Suncoast CPOA) at MacDill AFB for many of these events. Included are the activities at MacDill and the annual Army-Navy game at a Beef O’Brady’s in the area. The TBCPOA has a closed FaceBook group, TBCPOA, with our meeting calendar of events.

Further information is available from Chuck Peterman, President, TBCPOA at 767-1569.