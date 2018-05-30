Tampa YMCA Expands Program For Arthritis Patients

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is now able to improve the health of older adults, thanks to a recent expansion of its program proven to help those with arthritis. The Tampa YMCA now offers Enhance®Fitness at five different Ys in Tampa Bay.

EnhanceFitness is a proven senior fitness and arthritis management program that improves endurance, strength, balance and flexibility. It reduces arthritis symptoms with safe, low-impact exercises led by certified Y instructors in a relaxed atmosphere that promotes fun and friendship. The U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recognizes the national evidence-based physical activity program as particularly safe and effective for older adults living with arthritis. The CDC also designated EnhanceFitness as a Fall Prevention Program in 2017.

For 16 weeks, EnhanceFitness participants meet three times a week for an hour, where they experience aerobic workouts, strength training, stretching and balance work.

Locally, EnhanceFitness is now offered at Campo Family YMCA, Monday at 12:45p.m. and Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m.

Other participating Y’s include Bob Sierra North Tampa Family YMCA, East Pasco Family Y, Plant City Family Y and S. Tampa Family Y. For more information on these participating Y locations, contact EnhanceFitness@tampaymca.org.

Tennis For Fun 2018 Sydney Wynne Volunteer Of The Year

The ‘Tennis For Fun’ 2018 Sydney Wynne volunteer of the year award was awarded to Eric Irani for exceptional dedication to coaching ‘Tennis For Fun’ athletes and demonstrating leadership, sportsmanship and selflessness. ‘Tennis For Fun’ is a free tennis clinic for special needs athletes. The program, run entirely by volunteers, was begun in 2000 by Brandon resident Nathan Moore. Irani has been a dedicated volunteer for over six years. He is a Brandon resident and attends Jesuit high school in Tampa. His sister, Perin Irani, is an athlete in the ‘Tennis For Fun’ program since 2001.

The award was given in memory of Sydney Wynne, who had been a dedicated volunteer from the age of six till she was 16 when she died of cancer. Her parents, Julie and Brian Wynne of Valrico and her brother Josh were there to present the award. The awards ceremony and the end of the season party was attended by 100 of the special needs athletes who participate in the ‘Tennis For Fun’ Clinics, which are held at Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC). BSAC has been donating court time to the program since 2001. There are five locations in Hillsborough County. Clinics are free. Visit tennisforfun.org.

Specialty Summer Camps Aimed At Kids With A Taste For Adventure

Nobody said summer camps always have to involve arts and crafts. Hillsborough County’s specialty camps are aimed at adventurous kids who love outdoor activities.

Hillsborough County Parks will offer three specialty camps this summer: skating camp, eco-adventure camp, and fishing camp. All offer specialized instruction and activities for kids, from skateboard techniques to hiking excursions to how to throw a cast net.

Each of the specialty camps cost $120 for a two-week session, with the first sessions beginning in early June. Children who receive free or reduced-price lunches might qualify for a discount.

For information on the skate camp, call 744-5319. For the eco-adventure camp, call 734-4712. For the fishing camp, call 672-1120.