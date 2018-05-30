XC60 AWD (INSCRIPTION)

Wheelbase: 112.8 inches

Length: 184.6 inches

Steering: electric power

Weight: 4,429 pounds

Tow capacity: 5,291 pounds

Fuel capacity: 18.5 gallons

City: 21 mpg

Highway: 27 mpg

Base price: $44,900

Price as tested: $63,290

Web site: www.volvo.com

It was long time coming and Volvo has made the most and best of it. Nearly nine years after its introduction, the XC60 has been totally revamped in and out. Offered in at least three trims, our small luxury crossover SUV was equipped with a T6 2.0-liter inline-4 turbocharged and supercharged engine cranking 316 horsepower @ 5700 rpm and 295 pounds-feet of torque @ 2200 rpm. That’s 0 to 60 in just 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph. The 8-speed auto gearbox in the front-wheel or all-wheel-drive SUV is as seamless as can be possible.

And the start-stop feature (automatic engine stop when the vehicle halts) ensures substantial savings in fuel and weight. A revised and enhanced double front and integral rear suspension handles the bumps of road surfaces with little sacrifice to your back side.

Gaining 3.6 inches in wheelbase, nearly 2 inches length, and wider too opens up more passenger volume, which is now a notable 102.9 cubic feet. Rear legroom sees a boost of 4 inches. The handsome crossover sports a centered chrome grille with the familiar Volvo iron mark, flanked by LED headlights and Thor’s hammer-like daytime running lights. With materials of high quality and splendid fit and finish, the generous cabin sports a 12.3-inch instrument panel decked in shimmer graphite aluminum inlays. Volvo Sensus infotainment, with a distinct vertical 9-inch display touch screen, is essentially made up of four tiles: navigation, media, phone and user-defined. Activate one and watch it expand while keeping the other tiles visible for future use.

Standard goodies include 20-inch wheels, Inscription badge, four-zone auto a/c, 10-way power front seats, cooled glovebox and a leather-wrapped dashboard.

The Chinese-owned but Swedish-made car company is well-known for its safety features. Continuing the tradition, the XC60 gets dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbag, four-wheel antilock brakes, three-point seatbelts for all, side impact protection system, dynamic stability and traction control, City Safety (brakes automatically to help prevent a rear-end collision) also gets steer assist, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights.

The 2018 XC60 boasts an impeccably balanced package of style, comfort, performance and, of course, safety. Volvo has a winner on its hands with this overhauled SUV, which should be an even bigger hot seller than its predecessor.