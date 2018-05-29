For over a quarter of a century, the Tampa Theatre has been holding a Summer Classics Movie Series. This year, the series will feature a sing-along, a silent film with live music, modern classics and post-show film talks with community film experts.

Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre said, “Tampa film fans know that when it comes to beloved classics, there is no more authentic experience than seeing them in the city’s majestic movie palace.” Witecki added, “For years, the community has flocked to Tampa Theatre on hot Sunday afternoons to enjoy Summer Classics as they were meant to be seen: on the big screen, surrounded by friends, with a bag of fresh popcorn and a cold drink in hand.”

The Summer Classics Movie Series kicks off this year with the 1986 film starring Tom Cruise, Top Gun on Sunday, June 3.

Next, on Sunday, June 10, you can see the modern classic, The Blind Side. Following the screening, special guest Quinton “Big Mike” Aaron will answer questions and pose for photos. A portion of the proceeds from the show will benefit the Quinton Aaron Foundation, which provides hope and encouragement to children and students who are being bullied.

The original 1984 Sci-Fi film, Blade Runner, starring Harrison Ford will be shown on Sunday, June 17.

The classic, To Kill A Mockingbird will light up the screen on Sunday, June 24. To Kill A Mockingbird, which stars Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch, is based on the 1960 Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Harper Lee.

Thanks to more than 1,300 who nominated titles and voted, the sweeping epic Gone with the Wind returns to the Summer Classics line up as this year’s ‘Fans Pick the Classic’ spot on Sunday, July 1.

The 1964 political satire black comedy, Dr. Strangelove will be shown on Sunday, July 8. The film was directed by Stanley Kubrick.

All films will be shown at 3 p.m. Moviegoers are invited to stay after select shows for Film Talks with some of the Community’s most knowledgeable film experts including Tampa Bay Times film critic Steve Persall and the Tampa Theatre’s James DeFord.

Tickets are $10 for non-members and $7 for members. Tickets are available at the historic Tampa Theatre’s Box Office located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.TampaTheatre.org ( a $2 convenience fee applies).

This is part one of a two-part series.