Children ages 4 to 13 are encouraged to enter artwork in Center Place’s 6th Annual Children’s Community Art Show. ‘Little Monsters Create’ celebrates the creativity of the area’s aspiring young artists. Children may enter artwork which includes drawing, painting, photography, ceramics, jewelry, clay and wood. The show will be on display in the Mook Gallery at Center Place during the month of July.

Lisa Rodriguez, Marketing Director for Center Place said, “Our Sixth Annual Little Monsters Create Kids Art Show is an opportunity for budding young artists to enter and show off their artwork in an art gallery.

Because we have three age categories, the artwork will be judged along with their peers.” Rodriguez added, “Every child that submits a piece of art will receive a certificate of appreciation and other goodies.”

The art show is open to all children in the greater Brandon area. All entries must be submitted between Monday, June 25 and Friday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Center Place located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Children can enter up to three pieces. There is a $5 entrance fee per piece or $10 for three entries. There are three age categories for entry and prizes- ages 4 to 6; ages 7 to 9; and ages 10 to 13.

The show will be judged by local artist, Jennie Sikora Muehl. Awards will be presented for first place, second place and third place in the three age categories. An Artists’ Reception will be held on Tuesday, July 26 beginning at 6 p.m. Awards will be presented at 6:30 p.m. The reception is an opportunity for each young artist to be recognized and see their work exhibited in a gallery setting.

2D artwork (including photography) must be matted, framed or wrapped and wired for hanging. No 2D artwork can be over 16″x20″. 3D pieces must not exceed 12″Hx10″W and may not weigh more than three pounds. All artwork must be accompanied by two typed 3×5 index cards which must contain the artist’s name, age, title of the work, and artistic statement. The artist’s phone number should be on the back of the cards.

All artwork must be taken home the night of the reception or picked up no later than Monday, July 30 by 5 p.m.

For more information on the Sixth Annual Children’s Community Art Show, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org or call 685-8888 or email cpfinearts@verizon.net.