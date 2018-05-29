Now that you have your engagement ring and settled on your venue and dress, it’s time to pick out the perfect band to accompany your left-hand sparkler.

There are many factors to consider. Cost, comfort and overall style are a few of the most important ones.

SET YOUR BUDGET

Ironically, wedding bands are one of the most overlooked costs of planning a wedding — and they can be expensive. However, you can find beautiful rings in every budget. It is important to balance what you can afford with what you want to see on your hand for the rest of your life. Be sure to account for bands for both you and your significant other. Materials (gold, platinum or titanium) and gemstones will factor into the final price.

MATCHING YOUR RING VERSUS MATCHING YOUR PARTNER’S

Answering this question will help you narrow down your choices a lot.

If you want your wedding bands to match, then you need to discuss elements that both of you do (and perhaps more importantly don’t) want. Or perhaps there is a wedding band that matches your engagement ring. Be sure to discuss your options with your partner before hitting up a jewelry store.

TRY ‘EM ON

Nothing will help you make a decision faster than seeing potential bands sitting next to your engagement ring. After you’ve set your budget and discussed your options with your significant other, it’s time to try on some rings.

If you have the opportunity and the time, visit as many local jewelry stores as possible. You never know where you are going to find a deal and a truly breathtaking band. Plus, there is not much that beats spending a casual hour in a jewelry shop while associates bring you band after band to slip on your finger.

THROW OUT RULE BOOK

There are no hard-and-fast rules to what type of wedding band you should choose, including choosing none at all. Stay true to your own style and budget and you will end up with a ring you are eternally happy with.