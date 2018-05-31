FishHawk residents who are fans of the Home Shopping Network (HSN), might notice a familiar face in the community. Rebekah Wood, who has lived in the area for more than six years, is a guest host on the network talking with hosts and demonstrating products in the home, lawn and garden categories.

Wood, who also home-schools her three children, began working at HSN in June 2015 when she was introduced to the network’s talent coordinator. After sending in a tape of her previous on-air work, Wood performed an audition at the studios and was first selected to represent the Margaritaville line.

“I absolutely love bringing great products to our viewers that I know will either help them or bring them happiness,” said Wood, who worked in broadcast news for 15 years, ending her career as the morning and mid-day anchor of the ABC news affiliate in Minneapolis. “I grew up with my mom being a HSN shopper and I saw first hand the great deals she found and the wonderful community the station creates between the host, guest hosts and the viewers. I love being part of that community.”

As a guest host in the home, lawn and garden categories, Wood tells viewers about everything from chemical-free cleaning solutions to the latest ice machines and solar lampposts.

When not working, Wood enjoys spending time with her family at the beach or Disney, but her hours at HSN can be long and unpredictable.

“Last month I worked from 5 p.m. on a Monday to midnight on Wednesday, airing the Today Special every couple of hours,” said Wood. “It’s a job that runs on pure adrenaline.”

Despite the crazy hours, Wood still recommends the job to anyone who might be interested.

“The guest hosts I work with all come from different backgrounds,” she said. “You do not need television experience. You just need a passion for connecting with the viewers about the products you feel will better their lives in one way or another.”

For more information on HSN and to see a list of recently televised items, visit www.hsn.com.