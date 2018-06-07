For more than 23 years, All American Title has served the title, escrow and real estate closing needs of customers in the south Hillsborough County community. Providing a range of title insurance services, All American Title has earned a reputation for integrity, accuracy and professionalism.

All American Title is a locally owned and operated family agency that is proud to be the leading title and real estate settlement service provider in the Brandon and South Shore area. With more than 150 years of experience among its staff, All American Title offers a team approach to every closing to insure that each transaction is smooth and pleasant.

Owner, Susan Luther started All American Title more than 23 years ago when she moved to the area after the birth of her daughter, Rebecca. Luther has grown the business into one of most highly respected industry leader in Florida.

“We love serving Brandon and South Shore,” said Luther. “We live in Brandon and South Shore we want to stay in our roots.”

Luther’s approach to success is her total dedication to customer service, which is evidenced by repeat business and customer referrals. She is driven by the belief that handling one of the most important transactions of your life should be both professional and relaxing.

“Being a small hometown title company, we are always available for questions,” said Luther. “We will always be here when needed. Many title companies have come and gone but All American Title will always be here for past and current clients.”

Luther is driven by seeing happy new homeowners sharing the American dream.

“We love to give back with each closing,” said Luther. “For every closing we donate a portion to a military charity and we also offer military discount for past and current military if they are selling and or buying.”

All American Title is committed to its reliability, friendliness and strong values of integrity, competency and professionalism. The Brandon office is located at 679 West Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. The South Shore office is located at 609 18th St. S.E. in Ruskin. For more information, visit www.allamtitle.com or call 684-3330.