New Bridal Shop In Brandon Offers Made To Order Designer Gowns

Flora’s Bridal Shop, a new bridal boutique, offers gorgeous made to order, designer and exclusive private label wedding gowns, accessories, bridesmaid, mother of the bride dresses and special event gowns for everybody and every budget.

Owners Lexie Grushow and Amy Mosshart hand select each designer gowns to provide brides a premium selection of styles, fits and fabrics. Flora’s strives to ensure every bride, bridesmaid and mom receives a personalized boutique experience tailored to their specific needs.

Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It is located at 768 W. Lumsden Rd. Call 684-0644 or visit FlorasBrides.com for more information.

New Orthodontist Joins Hess Ortho

Dr. VanLandschoot will be departing Hess Orthodontics to pursue other opportunities. His contributions to the practice and the patients are greatly appreciated, and he is wished the very best of luck in future endeavors. Dr. Hess will be back in the office to see patients on a full-time basis.

The practice also welcomes Dr. Chelsea Brockway, DDS, MS, who is joining Hess Orthodontics. Born and raised in St. Petersburg, she attributes her interest in orthodontics to the feelings of confidence and pride she felt after getting her braces off at the age of 15, which sparked her desire to help others find their own inner confidence through their smiles. She earned her DDS from Columbia University’s dental program and received her MS in Dental Sciences from the University of Florida.

She is a licensed Invisalign provider and certified in Botox and Dermal Fillers. In her free time she volunteers at free dental clinics, offers care on dental mission trips, and provides care for patients with special needs at All Children’s Hospital. Hess Orthodontics is located at 11970 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Call 645-4377 or visit www.hessorthodontics.com.

SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry Goes The Extra Mile

The staff at SmileLYNN Pediatric provides the best and most comprehensive dental care for your child helping you anticipate the changes and potential problems that may arise at different stages of your child’s life with anticipatory guidance.

Anticipatory guidance is proactive counseling about your child’s oral health to prepare you for the significant physical, emotional, and psychological milestones that may occur between visits to our dental office. Anticipatory guidance takes all aspects of your child’s growth into consideration to help set the stage for optimal dental health for life.

Dr. Casey Lynn, DMD. MS. was born and raised in Brandon. He obtained his doctorate in dental medicine at Nova Southeastern University graduating in the top of his class. He completed his pediatric residency with the University of Florida in Naples specializing in the treatment needs of infants, children, adolescent and special needs patients.

SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry is located at 122 Harbor Village Lane in Apollo Beach. Hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 591-3052. Visit http://smilelynndental.com/.

Keller Williams Realty South Shore Office Named #4 In The World

The President and CEO of Keller Williams Realty International, John Davis, has announced that the local Market Center in Apollo Beach was ranked #4 in the world in year-to-date agent growth of the entire Keller Williams system for the first quarter of 2018.

Earlier this year, Keller Williams Realty became the number one real estate franchise in the United States.

It is located at 109 Harbor Village Lane in Apollo Beach. Call 641-8300 or visit http://kwsouthshore.com/.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Hosts Ribbon Cutting & Open House

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) physicians and staff welcomed patients, volunteers and local community leaders to a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house in April to unveil the newly renovated of the new Sun City location.

FCS CEO, Brad Prechtl, MBA, stated, “Our tremendous growth over the past two years, necessitated our move to a larger and updated space. We are very excited and proud of the Sun City physicians and staff, and look forward to continued growth.”

It is located at 4051 Upper Creek Dr Ste. 104 in Sun City Center. Call 633-3955.

Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group



Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview on Tuesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 28 at 6 p.m. (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m. This seminar is perfect for those 58-67 years old.

Learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits. Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

New Owners At Your Special Day, Bridal, Prom, Tuxedo

Alison, Peter and Daniel Farnan, along with Amanda Tracy, are the new owners of Your Special Day, Bridal, Prom, Tuxedo, the only boutique wedding store at 7412 Commerce St. in Riverview. Bridal consultations are offered by appointment to give undivided attention while selecting your dream wedding gown. Bring your Bridal party with you and they can relax on a beautiful new sofa while you are assisted in trying on your selection of bridal gowns. You get to show them off to your guests until you find that ‘special Gown’ and Say Yes to the Dress.

Your Bridal Party can also be assisted with their clothing needs including mothers, bridesmaids and flower girls. Tuxedo or suit rental, with a whole range of colors to match the suit accessories (tie/vest etc) to your wedding colors are also available.

Hours currently are Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Check its Google listing for current times (which will be changing).

For more information, call 671-3456 or visit on Facebook at ‘Your Special Day: Bridal, Prom, Tuxedo.’

Robin Rae Huntley, EA, Of Rae’s Accounting Meets with Congressman Vern Buchanan

Robin Rae Huntley, EA, Rae’s Accounting, LLC, met with the DC office of Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan in May to discuss important issues affecting taxpayers as part of the 10th annual National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) Fly-In day. Huntley joined with nearly 100 fellow enrolled agents (EAs) from across the country to converge on Capitol Hill and speak with elected representatives about three vital issues: IRS reform, minimum standards for tax return preparers and changes to electronic signature standards. The day consisted of a series of meetings in multiple House and Senate offices.

Huntley holds the enrolled agent credential issued by the U.S. Treasury Department. Enrolled agents are the only federally-licensed tax practitioners who specialize in taxation and have unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the IRS. Enrolled agents specialize exclusively in taxes – that’s why they’re known as America’s tax experts.

Call 540-1040 or visit www.RaesAccounting.com. Her office is located at 200 Frandorson Circle, Suite 210 in Apollo Beach.

Mattamy Homes Celebrates Grand Opening In New Gated Community

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately-owned homebuilder in North America, with a nearly 40-year history of building homes and communities across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps over 7,000 families realize their dream of home ownership.

The West Coast Florida Division is headquartered in Riverview and currently has nine active communities, two of which are in Riverview.

Mattamy Homes–Triple Creek is a master-planned community offering 10 single family home plans priced from the low $200s and community amenities.

Boyette Park in N. Riverview (Boyette and McMullen Rds.) is celebrating the grand opening of six new decorated model homes on June 23 from 12 Noon – 3 p.m. This gated community offers townhomes, paired villas, and single family homes, as well as a community pool, cabana, dog-park, playground and more.

Quick move-in homes are available at both communities. Sales centers are open daily; Monday-Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday and Sunday from 12 Noon-6 p.m. Visit Mattamyhomes.com/tampa or call 625-5925.

Law Offices Of Laurie E. Ohall, P.A.

The Law Offices of Laurie E. Ohall, P.A. is a full service Estate Planning law firm which handles everything from preparing a Will, Trust, Power of Attorney or health care surrogate designation to probate and guardianship services for a deceased or incapacitated loved one, working with special needs families to ensure their disabled child is provided for without losing benefits.

Laurie Ohall and Dana Kemper both have extensive experience dealing with seniors and the disabled, and working with families to handle their estate planning. Both attorneys treat their clients as if they are family – they are accessible, patient, and like to make sure that they educate their clients as best as possible.

It is located at 1464 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Hours are 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday to Friday and after hours are by appointment. Call 438-8503 or visit www.OhallLaw.com.

Missy’s Ink Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Missy’s Ink permanent makeup is officially one year old. Owner Missy Duncan said, “It’s been a blessing to have had over 130+ procedures this year and it’s been amazing. I’m so thankful each and every client that put their trust in me. I’m super excited to see what God has in store for the second year.

Missy’s Ink is located at 1104 N. Parsons Ave., Ste. B in Brandon. For more information, visit http://missysink.com/ or call 659-0648 or email missy@missyduncan.com.

Mathnasium of Riverview Celebrates First Anniversary

Mathnasium of Riverview, which offers math enrichment, is celebrating its first 1st anniversary this summer. They want to thank Riverview residents, parents, teachers, schools, and most importantly, the students for helping them make a difference in the community. Pre-enrollment specials are 25% discount on any summer program enrollment if you prepay for your selected summer program. That’s a savings of up to $300 for the entire summer. Text LEARN to 57711 to join the summer VIP club.

Mathnasium is located at 11446 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. Hours are Monday 2-7 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday 3-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Call 512-7007 or visit www.mathnasium.com/riverview.