Apollo Beach residents, Bill and Louise Smith, have been providing therapeutic massage services to their clients since they opened their doors at Apollo Beach Massage Therapy more than 15 years ago.

“Louise and I started Apollo Beach Massage in 2003 after I retired from a career in telecommunications and information technology,” said Bill. “We were long-term residents of Apollo Beach and we liked the relaxed atmosphere that community provided.“

After his retirement, Bill attended Sarasota School of Massage at the age of 58 and began practicing massage immediately upon graduation.

“Although, massage therapy was a retirement career for both of us, it also introduced the challenges associated with owning and managing a small business,” said Bill. “Louise was instrumental in setting up the business, including furnishing and decorating the office and managing the finances.”

The couple was committed to creating a team of massage therapists whose training, experience and customer service met their high standards.

“We were fortunate to have other great massage therapists join us in the business,” said Bill. “We are eternally grateful for their services. Currently, there are three massage therapists working with us – Lana Berkman, Sandy Duran and Robin Trotter.”

Apollo Beach massage provides a wide range of therapeutic services including several massage modalities – Swedish, neuromuscular, myofascial release, lymphatic drainage, micro-point stimulation and others. There are also spa services available such as hot stone massage and salt scrubs, but the primary focus at Apollo Beach Massage is a blend of therapeutic techniques tailored to meet the specific needs of each individual.

Microcurrent Point Stimulation (MPS) is perhaps the most unique of the services offered. This is an integrative therapy utilizing the protocols developed for the Dolphin MPS device. The device locates and applies DC microcurrent to acupuncture and trigger points for the purpose of relaxing muscles, calming the nervous system and releasing endorphins which are the body’s natural painkillers.

Apollo Beach Massage Therapy welcomes new clients and is offering a Father’s Day special for June which includes two one-hour massages for $120, a savings of $10 for the two.

Apollo Beach Massage Therapy is located at 100 Frandorson Cir. Ste. 201. in Apollo Beach. The center is open by appointment, which can be booked by calling 641-9118 or visiting ApolloBeachMassageTherapy.com.