Tampa YMCA Expands Program For Arthritis Patients

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is now able to improve the health of older adults, thanks to a recent expansion of its program proven to help those with arthritis. The Tampa YMCA now offers Enhance®Fitness at five different Ys in Tampa Bay.

EnhanceFitness is a proven senior fitness and arthritis management program improving endurance, strength, balance and flexibility. It reduces arthritis symptoms with safe, low-impact exercises led by certified Y instructors in a relaxed atmosphere that promotes fun and friendship. The U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recognizes the national evidence-based physical activity program as particularly safe and effective for older adults living with arthritis. The CDC also designated EnhanceFitness as a Fall Prevention Program in 2017.

For 16 weeks, EnhanceFitness participants meet three times a week for an hour, where they experience aerobic workouts, strength training, stretching and balance work.

Locally, EnhanceFitness is now offered at Campo Family YMCA from Monday at 12:45 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m.

Other participating Y’s include Bob Sierra North Tampa Family YMXA, East Pasco Family Y, Plant City Family Y and S. Tampa Family Y. For more information on these participating Y locations, contact EnhanceFitness@tampaymca.org.

Free Morning Movies Summer Series At Goodrich Quality Theaters

Goodrich Quality Theaters (GQT) presents Morning Movies Summer Series starting June 11. The eight week series of family friendly movies play Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. free of charge for FMG Rewards members or $1 for nonmembers. FMG Rewards members get up to six free admissions per show. It’s easy to become an FMG Rewards member for free online or at the theater. Sign up at gqtmovies.com/rewards.

“The series provides a fun choice of affordable entertainment for kids and grownups throughout the summer,” said Kelly Nash, Marketing Director for Goodrich Quality Theaters. Locally, GQT is located at 9390 Theater Dr. in Gibsonton.

Morning Movies Summer Series: June 11-15: Despicable Me 3; June 18-22: The Secret Life of Pets; June 25-29: Trolls; July 2 -7: Ferdinand; July 9-13: Captain Underpants July 16-20: The Boss Baby; July 23-27: Smurfs: The Lost Village and July 30-August 3: The LEGO Batman Movie.

For more details, visit: gqtmovies.com/morningmovies.

Friends Of Riverview Library

EAT-IN at Portillo’s – Wednesday, June 13 from 5-8 p.m. Another great opportunity to donate towards the Friends of the Riverview Library: bring in the flyer (available at the sale or in the Library Friends display) or capture it on your smartphone, show it to the cashier and 20% of your check will be returned to the Friends as a fundraiser.The Riverview Library, 10509 Riverview Dr., will hold many activities through the month of June. Inquire at the Library Service Desk, phone at 273-3652 or visit hcplc.org for program information. Please note the Riverview Library will be closed on Thursday, June 14 due to Emergency Training. Bloomingdale and Southshore libraries will be open.

For ages 4 and up, check out The Ugly Duckling on Saturday, June 23 from 11 a.m.-12 Noon. This delightful new adaption of the classic tale by Hans Christian Anderson follows the comical adventures of Elmer, a scruffy fellow looking for his place on the farm and in the world. After trying to be everything that he is not, Elmer finds where he truly belongs and discovers the ultimate secret to happiness. It is presented by Creative Arts Theatre Company, the City of Tampa’s professional theatre company for young audiences.

The Friends of the Riverview Library meet the third Thursday of each month at 12 Noon.