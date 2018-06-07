Adult Children Of Alcoholics & Dysfunctional Families

There is a support and fellowship group at Northside Baptist Church in Ruskin.

Healing is possible for adult children of alcoholic parents and dysfunctional families based on the ACA Handbook. This meeting book contains the Twelve Steps, Twelve Traditions, sponsorship, Inner Child and re-parenting. Meeting discussions offer hope for recovery from the effects of growing up in a dysfunctional family, where alcohol or drugs may or may not have been present. While ACA is similar to other Twelve Step programs, our emphasis is on the family system and Inner Child or True Self. You can learn how unhealthy child situations may be unknowingly sabotaging your decisions and relationships today. Support group will be meeting once per week, all are welcome. Please contact Michael O. for more information at 690-2049 or gbdogg02@gmail.com.

A+ Hearing Center Donates To Spartans Athletic Program

Don and Chris Guiley of A+ Hearing Center offered to donate $100 for every hearing aid sold in March to the South County Spartans Athletic Program, a non-profit organization. In March they presented Christian Beiter, President of the Spartans a check for $1,800. The Guileys decided to extend their offer in April, selling another 12 hearing aids and donating another $1,200 for a total of 30 hearing aids and a donation of $3,000.

A+ Hearing Center, Inc. is located at 1647 Sun City Center Plaza Bldg. Ste. 203A. Call 642-8200

Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a free monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.

A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Xi Theta Xi Chapter Of Beta Sigma Phi Honors Woman Of The Year

It has been a busy month at Xi Theta Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, which honored chapter member Kate Berkowitz as its Woman of the Year. Outgoing Woman of the Year, Janet Molen, presented Kate with a pin, flowers and a gift at our Founder’s Day celebration at Tibby’s restaurant in Brandon.

Some recent service projects have included donations to Family Promise, Moffitt Cancer Center and providing swimming lessons for a child at the YMCA.

A celebration for the chapter’s birthday next month will be dinner at Taste of Berlin German Restaurant in Brandon. For more information, contact Diane Wray at dwray52@yahoo.com.

Scholarships Awarded To Local High School Graduates

The Riverview Woman’s Club awarded scholarships to six high school graduates from Riverview area schools at its May luncheon held its St. Joseph’s Hospital South. Five of the students received $1,000 each and one received $2,000.

The Riverview Woman’s Club Foundation is a non-profit organization raising money for scholarships all year long. It meets monthly except in July and August. The next meeting will take place on Wednesday, June 20 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Riverview.

To learn more about the Club, visit www.RiverviewWomansClub.org.