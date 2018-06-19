Professional Certifications Reviews And Exams On Extension’s Calendar For June

Hillsborough County Extension Service, in partnership with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, offers a wide variety of interesting educational classes, seminars, and workshops on such topics as parenting, youth development, gardening, nutrition, and money management, agriculture, and professional certifications reviews and exams. For more information about any of these listings, go to the Local Events Calendar at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough, or call 744-5519.

Webinar: Stock Basics – Tuesday, June 19 at 12 Noon: Learn advantages and risks, basic terminology, how stocks are valued, and options for purchasing stocks in this live, interactive online class. Register by going to the Local Events Calendar atsfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/Hillsborough.

Child Care Provider Training: Emergency Preparedness in the Child Care Setting – Saturday, June 23 at 9 a.m. at Hillsborough County Extension Service, 5339 CR 579 in Seffner: Emergencies can range from natural disasters to children who go missing. In this free class, learn how to develop an emergency preparedness plan for your facility or home to help staff, children, and families. Class size is limited; registration is required. To register, go to the Local Events Calendar at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough. For more information, contact Diana Converse at (813) 744-5519, ext. 54140 or converse@ufl.edu.

Webinar: Taking Control of Spending and Saving – Thursday, June 28 at 12 Noon: Topics to be discussed during this live, interactive online class will include developing a spending and savings plan to achieve your financial goals, examples of income and expenses in a typical city, and savings strategies. Register by going to the Local Events Calendar at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/Hillsborough.

Plan Now Being Made For Flight To Honor Mission #5

Flight to Honor announces plan for Mission #5 to be conducted during the April 2019 Sun ‘n Fun Fly-in. The Mission will depart from and return to Lakeland Linder International Airport for the one day visit to Washington DC. The purpose of the program is to safely transport veterans to Washington DC to visit the memorials erected in their honor for their service to our country; provide an opportunity for the community to express their appreciation for their service; and reinforce the importance of service above self.

All veterans are eligible to apply for mission provided they have not been on a previous Flight to Honor or Honor Flight Mission. Guardians wishing to accompany veterans are also encouraged to apply. Applications for both can be downloaded at http://polkveteranscouncil.com.

Finalizing plans for Mission #5 will depend on the number of Veterans and Guardians who apply. Applications are being accepted now. Donations toward the cost of the mission are also being accepted. Tax deductible contributions can be made to: GiveWell Community Foundation Flight to Honor 1501 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803.

Chief Petty Officers Meeting

The Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Association meets the fourth Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza in Tampa. The association is open to active duty and retired Navy and Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers. It supports the Navy community and awards an annual scholarship to a deserving member or relative of a TBCPOA member. The TBCPOA holds fundraisers for the scholarship fund during the year and coordinates with the active duty Chiefs Association (Suncoast CPOA) at MacDill AFB for many of these events. Included are the activities at MacDill and the annual Army-Navy game at a Beef O’Brady’s in the area. The TBCPOA has a closed FaceBook group, TBCPOA, with its meeting calendar of events. Further information is available from Chuck Peterman, President, TBCPOA at 767-1569.

Xi Theta Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Honors Woman Of The Year

It has been a busy month at Xi Theta Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, which honored chapter member Kate Berkowitz as its Woman of the Year. Outgoing Woman of the Year, Janet Molen, presented Kate with a pin, flowers and a gift at the Founder’s Day celebration at Tibby’s restaurant in Brandon.

Members and guests enjoyed a May social celebrating Mother’s Day with brunch at Boca.

Some recent service projects have included donations to Family Promise, Moffitt Cancer Center and providing swimming lessons for a child at the YMCA.

A celebration for the chapter’s birthday next month will include dinner at Taste of Berlin German Restaurant in Brandon. For more information, contact Diane Wray at dwray52@yahoo.com.