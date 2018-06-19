Volunteer Of The Year Awarded To ‘Tennis For Fun’ Coach

Eric Irani received the ‘Tennis For Fun‘ 2018 Sydney Wynne Volunteer of the Year Award for exceptional dedication to coaching ‘Tennis For Fun’ athletes and demonstrating leadership, sportsmanship and selflessness. ‘Tennis For Fun’ is a free tennis clinic for special needs athletes and run entirely by volunteers. The program was started in 2000 by Brandon resident Nathan Moore.

Irani has been a dedicated volunteer for over six years. He is a Brandon resident and attends Jesuit high school in Tampa. His sister, Perin Irani has been an athlete in the ‘Tennis For Fun’ program since 2001. The award was given in memory of Sydney Wynne, who was a dedicated volunteer at ‘Tennis For Fun’ from the age of six until 16 when she died of cancer. Her parents, Julie and Brian Wynne of Valrico and her brother Josh were there to present the award. The awards ceremony and end of the season party was attended by 100 of the special needs athletes who participate in the ‘Tennis For Fun’ Clinics. The Clinics are held at Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center which has been donating court time to the program since 2001.

Visit tennisforfun.org for more information. There are five locations in Hillsborough County. The clinics are free. Call Judy Moore at 417-3751 for more information.

FishHawk Wolves Travel Baseball Tryouts

If you are looking for a quality travel ball program that is professionally run with an outstanding coaching staff to help develop your player to their full potential, come out to the FishHawk Wolves Baseball Club and Ostingers Baseball Academy tryouts. The program offers Wolves teams from 8u-12u and Ostingers teams at 13u and 14u. Under direction of Coach Jimmy Osting his coaching staff of former professional and college level playing experience is second to none. This is a proven travel ball organization that plays at the highest level and prepares your player for the next level not only on the field but off.

Tryout Dates are as follows:

– Saturday, July 28 will be tryouts for 9U, 10U, 11U and 12U.

– Sunday, July 29 will be tryouts for 13U and 14U.

– Monday, July 30 will be tryouts for 8U and Call back scrimmage for 13U and 14U.

Tryouts will be held at FishHawk Youth Sports Facility located at 16120 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. Please visit www.fhwolves.com to register for tryouts,to learn more about the program or times of tryouts. For specific questions, please email gstallings@fhwolves.com.



Scrapbooking Event At Holy Innocents’

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is hosting a scrapbooking event on Saturday, July 14 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Registration fees include workspace, light breakfast and lunch. Bring your own supplies.There is plenty room and great lighting. Registration fee is $35. Proceeds will benefit Holy Innocents’ mission trips. The event will be held at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

Register at www.hiepiscopal.org. Call 727-365-2300 for more information.