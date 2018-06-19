Buckhorn Celebrates Memorial Day

Valrico’s Buckhorn Homeowner’s Association (HOA) helped its residents celebrate Memorial Day last month in a very patriotic way. The HOA’s volunteer board members placed American stick flags at all the mailboxes of the 652 community residents and at each of the four entrances to the development. This tradition was started 16 years ago and residents are requested to take good care of their flags and keep them posted through the July 4th holiday.

The community is home to many active military members and veterans.

“Buckhorn wants to honor and remember our service members, first responders and past family members this holiday season,” said resident Kevin Dorsey.

For information, visit www.buckhorn.us.

Featherock Residents Wear Noses for Charity

Residents of Valrico’s Featherock community HOA hosted a Red Nose Bingo Game Night in conjunction with local Walgreens stores to raise money to help end child poverty. Residents of the age qualified community purchased red noses for $1 at the event, with all proceeds going to the international Comic Relief campaign. The bingo event raised $100 for the charity. Featherock is located at 2200 S.R. 60 E. For more information call 681-3773.

Local Neighborhoods Win Recognition Awards

Residents from throughout Hillsborough County came to the 15th Annual Neighborhoods Conference to hear about government programs and offerings, hone leadership skills and visit with vendors representing public and private endeavors. The conference also included the Neighborhood Recognition Awards Luncheon where Hillsborough County representatives praised stellar neighborhoods and community leaders. Eleven associations and four individuals took top honors in 10 categories with the Bloomingdale Homeowners Association winning in the Neighborhood and Community Partnership category.

Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations stages the event as part of its mission to provide training, funding and networking opportunities for residents and homeowner groups throughout unincorporated Hillsborough County, Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City.

For more information, call Neighborhood Relations at 272-5860.