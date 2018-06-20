New Bridal Shop In Brandon Offers Made To Order Designer Gowns

Flora’s Bridal Shop is a new bridal boutique conveniently located in Brandon offering gorgeous, made to order designer and exclusive private label wedding gowns, accessories, bridesmaid, mother of the bride dresses and special event gowns for everybody and every budget.

Owners Lexie Grushow and Amy Mosshart hand select each designer gown to provide brides a premium selection of styles, fits and fabrics. Flora’s strives to ensure every bride, bridesmaid and mom receives a personalized boutique experience tailored to their specific needs. Brides may enter Flora’s as strangers, but they leave as friends.

Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It is located at 768 W. Lumsden Rd. Call 684-0644 or visit FlorasBrides.com for more information.

Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Tuesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 28 at 6 p.m. (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m. This seminar is perfect for those 58-67 years old.

Learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits.

The HCC campus at the Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Tide Dry Cleaners Celebrates New Location

Tide Dry Cleaners recently celebrated a ribbon cutting to celebrate its opening at 1928 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

The store features a dual lane drive-thru concierge and Tide Dry Cleaners Kiosk with convenient 24-hour pick-up and drop-off accessibility.

Hours are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 662-4243. Visit www.tidedrycleaners.com.

New Orthodontist Joins Hess Ortho

It is with sadness that Hess Orthodontics announces that colleague Dr. VanLandschoot will be departing the practice to pursue other opportunities. His contributions to the practice and the patients are greatly appreciated, and he is wished the very best of luck in his future endeavors. Hess Ortho is pleased, however, to announce that Dr. Hess will be back in the office to see patients on a full-time basis.

Additionally, the practice welcomes Dr. Chelsea Brockway, DDS, MS, who is joining Hess Orthodontics. She was born and raised in St. Petersburg. She attributes her interest in orthodontics to the feelings of confidence and pride she felt after getting her braces off at the age of 15, which sparked her desire to help others find their own inner confidence through their smiles.

Her first job in high school was as a sterilization technician for her own orthodontist in St. Pete, and she never looked back, going on to earn her DDS from Columbia University’s dental program and receiving her MS in Dental Sciences from the University of Florida.

Dr. Brockway is a licensed Invisalign provider and is certified in Botox and Dermal Fillers. She believes that one of the best ways to enrich her own life is by giving part of herself to someone in great need, and she is passionate about serving others in her free time through volunteering at free dental clinics, offering care on dental mission trips, and providing care for patients with special needs at All Children’s Hospital.



Dr. Brockway’s big heart, exceptional talents, and unparalleled dedication to the patients she serves make her an incredible asset to our Hess Orthodontics team.

Hess Orthodontics is located at 11970 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information or to make an appointment, call 645-4377 or visit www.hessorthodontics.com.

Lithia Food Mart, U-Haul To Meet Moving Demands Of Brandon



U-Haul Company of Florida is pleased to announce that Lithia Food Mart has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Brandon community. Lithia Food Mart owner Deepak Sood is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to meet local demand.

Lithia Food Mart at 1005 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 681-7832 or visit www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Brandon-FL-33511/042249/.

Reflections Hair Gallery And Spa Welcomes Back Amy Wiesenhart

Master Hair Designer Amy Wiesenhart has returned to Reflections Hair Gallery and Spa. She is a Paul Mitchell Trained Specialist with advanced training in vibrant color techniques and designer haircuts.

Call her for an appointment at 967-3489. Reflections Hair Gallery and Spa is located at 1717 SR 60 E. in Valrico.

Vein & Vascular Institute Opening

Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay is excited to announce the opening of its brand new state of the art vascular surgical center at 3140 S. Falkenburg Rd., Ste. 202 in Riverview. The team of Board Certified Vascular Surgeons includes Kenneth J. Wright, MD, FACS, Adithya Suresh, MD, RPVI and Jeff Mathew, MD, RPVI.

They can identify and treat the majority of venous and arterial issues that affect millions of Americans every year. These minimally invasive procedures are done in the comfort of the office which allows patients to return home the same day with very little recovery time.

The center is centrally located to provide service to patients from Tampa to Sun City Center and we accept most major insurances. We look forward to the privilege of treating you and your loved ones when the need arises.

Call 574-2844 or visit www.tampavascularsurgeon.com.

One Year Anniversary At Mathnasium Of Riverview Celebrated With Specials

Mathnasium of Riverview is celebrating its first anniversary by offering pre-enrollment specials – a 25% discount on any summer program enrollment if you prepay for your selected summer program. That’s a savings of up to $300 for the entire summer. Text LEARN to 57711 to join the summer VIP club.

It is located at 11446 Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. Hours are Monday 2-7 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-7 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Call 512-7007 or visit www.mathnasium.com/riverview.

Seminar Teaches How ImageLift Can Help You Refresh And Look Younger

Would you like to look younger, yet avoid surgery? Do you have a special event, wedding, reunion, anniversary, or are you just looking to invest in yourself?

Dr. Rich Castellano is an artist and an award-winning double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. He is currently the #1 Bellafill facial filler injector in the United States, and he has performed over 3,500 facelifts under local anesthesia. Before you have a facelift or filler injection, make sure you meet Dr. Rich.

You are invited to a Facial Beauty Social Mixer Seminar on Thursday, July 19 at 1 p.m. at the Sun City Center Club Renaissance, 2121 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. Lunch will be served. Call 888-875-3223 now as seating is limited.

ImageLift is located at 3314 Henderson Blvd., Ste. 201 in Tampa. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 463-9245. Visit www.ImageLift.com or Facebook.com/ImageLift.

Redefine Beauty Aesthetics Holds Ribbon Cutting

The Valrico FishHawk Chamber held a ribbon cutting for Redefine Beauty Aesthetics on May 17. The Chamber came out with hugs and cheers as the giant red ribbon was cut. Carolyn Agnew, owner and Nurse Practitioner of Redefine Beauty Aesthetics was overcome with emotion due to the support and love shown to both her and the staff on one of the biggest events they have had at the medical spa. Stay tuned for the upcoming grand opening this fall.

Redefine Beauty Aestetics is located at405 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Call 820-3138 to book an appointment. Visit www.re-definebeauty.com.

St. Baldrick’s Event Raises Funds For Childhood Cancers

Leslie Seabury shaved her head on June 4 to bring awareness to helping cure childhood cancers. This was in honor of her nephew, a cancer survivor who was helped by St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is a volunteer-powered charity that funds more in childhood cancer research grants than any organization except the U.S.

government. Visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/Seabury2018 for more information or to donate.