The Annual Brandon 4th of July Parade presented by The Community Roundtable will be held on Wednesday, July 4. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Law Offices of Reed & Reed at the corner of Lumsden and Parsons. The route will continue north on Parsons, stop at the reviewing stand located in front of Nature’s Health Foods at Parsons and Oakfield, continue west on Robertson and end in the Publix parking lot at Buckingham Place.

This year’s theme is Traveling America. Janine Nickerson, President of the Community Roundtable said, “The Community Roundtable proudly presents the 61st Annual Brandon Independence Day Parade. This is a family tradition with family values at the core of the parade and highlighting the event.” The Grand Marshall for this year’s parade is Tony Saladino.

Nickerson added, “Participants in the parade include bands from both Bloomingdale High School and Brandon High School. They combine to provide live music for the spectators. In addition, many military and veterans’ organizations appear in the parade reminding us why we have our freedoms in this country.”

The Annual 4th of July Parade is a tradition for many Brandon area residents and their families. “Many families have come to the parade for years,” added Nickerson.

Brandon’s 4th of July Parade is a great tradition that celebrates the residents, schools, organizations and nonprofits of the greater Brandon area. The parade features floats, marching bands, dancers and more.

Included in each year’s line-up is the winner of the Annual Honorary Mayors’ Race. The winner is announced the morning of the parade along with the winner of The Community Roundtable’s Father of the Year. You can also see the winner of the Alice B. Tompkins Award (an award given to someone who epitomizes service to the community) and the winner of the Maureen Krzanowski Scholarship.

“At the request of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol and squirt guns are banned,” said Nickerson.

The Parade Committee is looking for sponsors and volunteers. Students in need of community service hours can have fun and help the community by volunteering for set up and clean up.

For more information on the 2018 4th of July Parade, please contact The Community Roundtable at 661-4350 or email at roundtable2008@aol.com or visit www.thecommunityroundtable.org.