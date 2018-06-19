Faces of Courage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides day outings and overnight camps for women, children and families touched by all types of cancer and blood disorders. All programs are given free of charge.

Faces of Courage was founded by Peggy Sherry in 2004. It is a Tampa based nonprofit, but it serves cancer survivors from all over the country.

Faces of Courage is able to provide services for free thanks to tireless volunteers and support from the community. Volunteers such as Larry Brooks provide essential services. Brooks, who lives in Sun City Center, became involved with Faces of Courage about eight years ago. He works in the kitchen at every camp that is held.

Brooks said, “I volunteer because I see what the camp means to the survivors who attend. At one of the camps, a woman with cancer gave me a hug and thanked me for being there.” Brooks added, “While the emphasis at the camps is certainly on fun, it also provides support and focuses on developing a strong positive attitude towards recovery and good health management. Many of the volunteers are survivors as well, and when they tell a camper they know what they are going through, they really do know.”

Sherry said, “No one can understand the cancer journey until they have heard the words ‘You have cancer.’ When these survivors can get together, leave their wigs in the cabin and openly talk about their feelings, worries and hopes, it is very healing.”

Faces of Courage has several upcoming camps for women and children. It is hosting two Adult Women’s Camps on August 17-19 and September 14-16. It will host Santa’s Workshop Weekend for children ages 2-12 the weekend of November 30 to December 2. Registration for camps opens approximately five weeks before camp.

Camps cost approximately $250 per camper. To offset the cost of the camps, Faces of Courage holds events such as ‘It’s Too Hot Music Fest’ on Sunday, July 15 and a Top Golf event on Sunday, July 22.

For more information on Faces of Courage, please visit www.facesofcourage.org or call 948-7478.