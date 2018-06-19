New Bridal Shop In Brandon Offers Made To Order Designer Gowns

Flora’s Bridal Shop is a new bridal boutique conveniently located in Brandon offering gorgeous, made to order designer and exclusive private label wedding gowns, accessories, bridesmaid, mother of the bride dresses and special event gowns for everybody and every budget.

Owners Lexie Grushow and Amy Mosshart hand select each designer gown to provide brides a premium selection of styles, fits and fabrics. Flora’s strives to ensure every bride, bridesmaid and mom receives a personalized boutique experience tailored to their specific needs. Brides may enter Flora’s as strangers, but they leave as friends.

Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It is located at 768 W. Lumsden Rd. Call 684-0644 or visit FlorasBrides.com for more information.

Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Tuesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 28 at 6 p.m. (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m. This seminar is perfect for those 58-67 years old.

Learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits.

The HCC campus at the Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Tide Dry Cleaners Celebrates New Location

Multiple chambers recently celebrated the opening of locally owned and operated Tide Dry Cleaners on Bloomingdale Ave. GRCC members were joined by Valrico FishHawk Chamber members along with representatives from the Proctor and Gamble Corporation to partake in the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

The facility uses an environmentally friendly cleaning process to take the best care possible with your clothes. It is open seven days a week. An outside automated kiosk provides 24-hour drop-off and pick-up service for their customers.

It is located at 1928 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico and is open Monday – Friday 7am – 7pm, Saturday 8am – 5pm and Sunday 10am – 3pm and don’t forget 24-hour pick-up and drop-off service. To learn more about their cleaning services and practices, visit their website at www.TideDryCleaners.com.

New Orthodontist Joins Hess Ortho

It is with sadness that Hess Orthodontics announces that colleague Dr. VanLandschoot will be departing the practice to pursue other opportunities. His contributions to the practice and the patients are greatly appreciated, and he is wished the very best of luck in his future endeavors. Hess Ortho is pleased, however, to announce that Dr. Hess will be back in the office to see patients on a full-time basis.

Additionally, the practice welcomes Dr. Chelsea Brockway, DDS, MS, who is joining Hess Orthodontics. She was born and raised in St. Petersburg. She attributes her interest in orthodontics to the feelings of confidence and pride she felt after getting her braces off at the age of 15, which sparked her desire to help others find their own inner confidence through their smiles.

Her first job in high school was as a sterilization technician for her own orthodontist in St. Pete, and she never looked back, going on to earn her DDS from Columbia University’s dental program and receiving her MS in Dental Sciences from the University of Florida.

Dr. Brockway is a licensed Invisalign provider and is certified in Botox and Dermal Fillers. She believes that one of the best ways to enrich her own life is by giving part of herself to someone in great need, and she is passionate about serving others in her free time through volunteering at free dental clinics, offering care on dental mission trips, and providing care for patients with special needs at All Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Brockway’s big heart, exceptional talents, and unparalleled dedication to the patients she serves make her an incredible asset to our Hess Orthodontics team.

Hess Orthodontics is located at 11970 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information or to make an appointment, call 645-4377 or visit www.hessorthodontics.com.

Lithia Food Mart, U-Haul To Meet Moving Demands Of Brandon



U-Haul Company of Florida is pleased to announce that Lithia Food Mart has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Brandon community. Lithia Food Mart owner Deepak Sood is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to meet local demand.

Lithia Food Mart at 1005 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 681-7832 or visit www.uhaul.com/Locations.

Redefine Beauty Aesthetics Holds Ribbon Cutting

The Valrico FishHawk Chamber held a ribbon cutting for Redefine Beauty Aesthetics on May 17. The Chamber came out with hugs and cheers as the giant red ribbon was cut. Carolyn Agnew, owner and Nurse Practitioner of Redefine Beauty Aesthetics was overcome with emotion due to the support and love shown to both her and the staff on one of the biggest events they have had at the medical spa. Stay tuned for the upcoming grand opening this fall.

Redefine Beauty Aestetics is located at405 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Call 820-3138 to book an appointment. Visit www.re-definebeauty.com.

Reflections Hair Gallery And Spa Welcomes Back Amy Wiesenhart

Master Hair Designer Amy Wiesenhart has returned to Reflections Hair Gallery and Spa. She is a Paul Mitchell Trained Specialist with advanced training in vibrant color techniques and designer haircuts.

Call her for an appointment at 967-3489. Reflections Hair Gallery and Spa is located at 1717 SR 60 E. in Valrico.

Ribbon Cutting Introduces Guided Life Care Planning Services

Guided Life Care Planning Services (GLCPS) kicked-off its introduction to the community and surrounding areas with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and meet and greet in association with the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. The event was held at the Channing Community Club House on June 1.

Guided Life Care Planning Services is based in Lithia, but services areas throughout Florida, with many of the services being client-focused and handled in the field, client-home or remotely.

GLCPS is a SBA certified Woman Owned Small Business. It is also certified with the Office of Supplier Diversity. It is a state approved vendor for the Department of Education: Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services.

Staff at GLCPS has over a decade of work experience in healthcare and support services industry. Its core competencies are Care/Case Management, Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Litigation Support, Expert Witness Testimony, and General Notary Services.

Call 538-5201 or visit www.guidedlifecare.com and on most social media platforms.

Law Offices Of Laurie E. Ohall, P.A.

Laurie Ohall and Dana Kemper both have extensive experience dealing with seniors and the disabled, and working with families to handle their estate planning. Both attorneys treat their clients as if they are family – they are accessible, patient, and like to make sure that they educate their clients as best as possible.

The Law Offices of Laurie E. Ohall, P.A. is a full service Estate Planning law firm which handles everything from preparing a Will, Trust, Power of Attorney or health care surrogate designation to probate and guardianship services for a deceased or incapacitated loved one, working with special needs families to ensure their disabled child is provided for without losing benefits.

According to Ohall, “We handle guardian advocacies for developmentally disabled children and we work with seniors to help them plan for long term care and access benefits such as V.A. Benefits and Medicaid which can help pay for long term care.”

The office is located at 1464 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Hours are 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday to Friday and after hours are by appointment. Call 438-8503 or visit www.OhallLaw.com.

Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pets

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination will hold a pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, July 7 from 2-3 p.m. Kim’s Natural Foods is located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico, just north of Bloomingdale Rd. Call 684-3 663 to confirm.