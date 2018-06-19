On Monday, May 7, members of the East Hillsborough Art Guild (EHAG) gathered for their Annual End of the Year Banquet. At the annual event, members of EHAG celebrate the successes of the year, install new board members and award scholarships.

The new officers who were installed to serve the 2018-2019 year included both executive board and board members. These included Loretta Burns as President, Callie Johnson as Vice President, Colleen Johnson as Treasurer, Pam West as Secretary, Cathy Smead as Board Member and Director of Art Around a Town and Ruth Bolles as Board Member.

This year EHAG awarded two scholarships. One was given to artist Rebecca Nipper to allow her to further her education. The second one was given to The MacDonald Training Center, a non-profit whose mission is to empower people with disabilities to lead the lives they choose. The MacDonald Training Center operates a Fine Arts Studio in Plant City.

Each of the two scholarships awarded were $500. According to Callie Johnson, “The MacDonald Training Center is selected every year. They help adults with mental disabilities by providing opportunities in art.” Johnson added, ” We selected Rebecca Nipper for many reasons including her talent, seriousness about art and desire to excel.”

Loretta Burns is a two-term president. She has ambitious goals for this year. Burns said, “I would like to see EHAG grow and continue to encourage artists and local arts. I want EHAG to continue to be an integrated part of the community and to develop new programs as opportunities present themselves.”

EHAG’s mission is to enrich the human spirit and lives of others through the promotion, development and enjoyment of visual arts. EHAG members offer art classes throughout the community in various mediums including painting and stained glass. Their members’ artwork is on display through the community including in the Classroom Gallery at the 1914 Plant City High School Community Center.

Johnson said, “We are trying to revive the local art scene. We are open to art lovers even if they are not an artist themselves.” Johnson added, ” We are very civic minded and try to enrich the community.”

Membership is EHAG is open to anyone who loves art. If you would like more information about EHAG or interested in a membership, please visit www.ehagfinearts.com.