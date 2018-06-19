Music Showcase held its 11th Annual International Piano Guild Award Ceremony on May 7 and 8. Students performed before a judge in a closed juried event at Music Showcase. Five Music Showcase students received high marks. The students included Brodie Ames and Rachel Campoamor who received perfect scores at the state level. Bryson Moore, Brinley Ames and Kai Edwards received perfect scores in the district level. Students who participate in the International Piano Guild must memorize and play scales and songs. It can be as many as 10 each.

The International Piano Guild holds yearly auditions around the world with music professionals grading students on accuracy, continuity, phrasing, pedaling, dynamics, rhythm, tempo, tone, interpretation, style, and technique. The Guild’s purpose is to encourage growth and enjoyment of the piano. Auditioning students receive the prestige of becoming members of the Guild for a year and report cards which are evidence of their accomplishments. Students can also receive community service credit through the school system and academic accreditation on college applications and resumes.

Brodie Ames is a 14-year-old resident of Valrico who will attend Newsome High School. This is his fourth year participating in the Guild. Ames devotes Saturdays to playing piano for the residents of The Bridges in Riverview and hopes to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Rachel Campoamor is 16 years old. She attends Bell Creek Academy High School. This is her third time participating in the Guild. Campoamor said, “I prepared by practicing every day for a year. I had to put forth hard work and dedication.” Campoamor added, “It can be difficult to play before the judge, but I try to relax and do my best.”

Bryson Moore is an 11-year-old Brandon resident who attends Winthrop Charter School. Moore has participated in the Guild two times.

Brinley Ames lives in Valrico and attends Lithia Springs Elementary School. The nine-year-old has played piano for three years. This is her first time participating in the Guild.

Kai Edwards is nine years old and lives in New Port Richey. He has participated in the Guild twice and scored a perfect performance in 2017.

Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, please visit www.musicshowcaseonline.com.