The Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Pub will conclude its 2017-2018 season this June with several outstanding musical acts. The Firehouse Pub’s 2018-2019 season will debut in September.

First up is Valerie Gillespie and Dan Harris on Saturday, June 9. Bossa meets the Blues in this stellar performance from a new quintet starring Valerie Gillespie and Dan Harris along with Chris Rottmayer on keyboards, Steve Boisen on bass and Dave Rudolph on drums.

Then, you can listen to T.C. Carr and The Bolts of Blue on Saturday, June 16. T.C. Carr has been entertaining local crowds for many years with his vocals and harmonica. T.C. Carr, along with Josh Nelms on guitar, plays American roots music and the Blues. The two have quickly become one of Florida’s top concert bands.

Finally, Victoria Ginty and Ladyhawke will conclude the season on Saturday, June 23. Ginty’s accolades include a number one record for 13 weeks, multiple nominations as a singer-songwriter, song of the year and music video of the year.

Georgia Vahue, Executive Director of the Firehouse Cultural a center said, “June will be jumping with Valerie Gillespie and Dan Harris. This will be followed up by the Blues of the good variety and finally we end our season with Victoria Ginty and Ladyhawke. Victoria has been away recording new music. We cannot wait to hear her perform.”

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $18 for members and $23 for non-members. Day of tickets cost $23 for members and $28 for non-members.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. The Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Pub offers high quality, live entertainment close to home at exceptionally reasonable prices. Tickets to Firehouse Cultural Center events can be purchased by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or by calling 645-7651.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. N.E. In Ruskin.