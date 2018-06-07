Not Your Normal Entertainment (NYNE), through its community theatre division, will present The Last Five Years, on Saturday, June 30 at Cater Tampa at The Chateau in Valrico. Tickets to the Dinner Buffet and Show are $60 per person. The event begins at 8 p.m. The Last Five Years is rated PG-13.

As is a NYNE tradition, The Last Five Years will be accompanied by a live pit orchestra performing with the show.

The Last Five Years is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show’s unconventional structure consists of two characters. Cathy, the woman, tells her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically. The two characters only meet once, at their wedding which takes place in the middle of the show.

The Last Five Years is a two-person show that examines modern day miscommunication in marriages. The show will make you think about how you and your significant other communicate or do not communicate.

The Last Five Years stars Devan Kelty as Jamie and Rachel Rodriguez-Hughes as Cathy. Kelty last acted in Mad Theatre’s production of American Idiot. Rodriguez-Hughes was most recently featured in NYNE’s first production, IF/THEN.

Joe Scarbrough, producer and founder of NYNE said, “This show is different than most shows because it only has a two-person cast. The entire show rides on these performers, and their chemistry must be intense in order to make the audience believe they are a dysfunctional (but typical) married couple.”

NYNE was just founded in the fall of 2017. Since then, NYNE has grown a lot. “After the success of our first production, IF/THEN, and a great review on BroadwayWorld.com, we moved into our own rehearsal and teaching space in Brandon,” said Scarbrough. “We joined the Brandon a Chamber of Commerce and the American Association of Community Theaters,” added Scarbrough.

You can now take guitar lessons and learn how to read music. NYNE continues to provide a community chorus and an orchestra that anyone can join.

If you miss The Last Five Years, you can see Cabaret in October.

For more information on NYNE, please visit nyneshows.com. NYNE is located at 220 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.