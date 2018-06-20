Those who drive on US Hwy 301 might notice a large building and parking lot recently built near the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway. On April 28 of this year, Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, Inc. opened a new 12,000 sq. ft. retail store that joins its 200,000 sq. ft. warehouse and distribution center.

Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, Inc. previously had its distribution center headquartered at 10596 Gandy Blvd. in St. Petersburg. Searching for a better site for its distribution center, led to ther elocation on US Hwy 301. This new distribution and retail center will also house logistical operations and transportation.

Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, Inc. Senior Creative and Media Relations Manager Jennifer Fleming shared that the location site suited its needs in regards to the trucks being able to get products in its store.

“We call it the hub because it has the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway and Interstate 4 right there, giving it a great location for distribution,” Fleming said.

This new store will be its 20th retail store and its first new one in Hillsborough County since 2002. Individuals who visit can discover a variety of brand new products, household items, donated clothes and more.

On the south side of the retail store, a drive-through donation lane can be found, which will make dropping off donations quick and easy. Individuals do not need to make an appointment if interested in donating. To learn more about donating, visit https://goodwill-suncoast.org/what-to-donate/ here.

Goodwill aims to help people achieve their full potential through dignity and power of work as stated in their mission statement. The organization’s successful donated goods retail operation assists with human services in 10 counties in West Central Florida that includes employment services, job placement for individuals with disabilities, training and much more.

For information, visit https://goodwill-suncoast.org. It is located at 1407 S. U.S. Hwy. 301 in Tampa. Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Call 542-8100.