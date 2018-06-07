Neighborhoods Receive Recognition At Conference

Two Riverview neighborhoods were among 15 groups and individuals across Hillsborough County to take top honors in the annual Neighborhood Recognition Awards program which highlights those who efforts go above and beyond to make a difference.

The countywide awards program recognizes individuals, groups and organizations that have enriched the quality of life in neighborhoods through outreach, improvement projects, volunteer work, safety programs, art, partnerships and board leadership.

Nominations were received in 10 categories and the winners were announced at a luncheon during the 15th annual Hillsborough County Neighborhoods Conference in May.

The South Fork Neighborhood Watch in Riverview won the “Make it Happen” award for a community service program the group put together for the Bay Pines and James A. Haley VA hospitals and the Fisher House of Bay Pines and Tampa Bay. The group collected donations of reading materials for family members whose loved ones are receiving treatment at the facilities. The group also won the “Neighborhood Watch and CERT” award for its use of a web page and multiple social media platforms to communicate with residents and its 206 members.

The winner in the “Most Effective Board” category was the Lake St. Charles Board of Supervisors which successfully transitioned operations to a debt-free community that progressively plans and implements its vision for the sustainable, vibrant and desirable neighborhood in the Riverview area.

See videos of all the winners and their efforts at the Neighborhood Recognition Awards tab on www.HCFLGov.net/Neighborhoods.

Rivercrest Hosts PROtential Sports Parents’ Night Out

PROtential Sports is hosting two parents’ night out events at the Rivercrest Club House in Riverview this summer.

The group’s coaches will entertain children and provide pizza and a movie for $10 a child.

The events will take place on June 15 and July 22 from 6-10 p.m.

The Rivercrest Club House is located at 11560 Ramble Creek Dr. and can be reached at 672-3804.

Rivercrest Residents Invited To Register For Mobile Water Safety

The Rivercrest CDD is once again working with the Brandon Sports and Aquatics Club to offer free water safety classes to its residents. Registration is on a first come, first served basis and must be done in person at the Rivercrest office. The classes will take place June 11-15 and July 16-20 at 10 and 11 a.m.

The Rivercrest office is open Monday through Friday from 3-9 p.m. and can be reached at 672-3804.

PROtential Sports Offers Soccer And Camp

Soccer begins May 12 at Rivercrest. Classes are offered through PROtential Sports and are co-ed for students from 3-13 years old.

The group is also offering a summer sports camp from children 5-14, teaching tennis, basketball, swimming, volleyball, soccer, baseball, football and dodgeball with certificated and trained coaches.

For more information, call 843-9460 or visit www.protentialsports.com.