The Tampa Bay History Center will offer free admission this summer to active duty military personnel, including National Guard, Reserve and their families. This free admission program is offered through the Blue Stars Museums Program and is offered now through Labor Day, Monday, September 3.

Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across America.

Jane Chu, NEA Chairman said, “Visiting a museum is a great way to get to know a community. It does not matter whether it is in your hometown or a stop on a road trip.” Chu added, “We appreciate the enthusiasm of museums all across the country who open their doors for military and their families to spend time together and have new art experiences.”

The Blue Star Program offers free admissions to museums such as the History Center for any bearer of a Geneva Convention Common Access Card (CAC), a DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID Card, which includes active duty U.S. military from Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve, U.S. Public Health Serviced Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

The free admission is extended to up to five family members.

The History Center is located along the beautiful Tampa Riverwalk. The History Center includes three floors of permanent and temporary space focusing on 12,000 years of Florida’s history and culture.

This summer the History Center is featuring the all new ‘Treasure Seekers: Conquistadors, Pirates and Shipwrecks’ Gallery. In addition, the History Center is presenting the traveling exhibit “American Flags: The Stars and Stripes in American History and Culture.” This exhibit features original, hand-sewn American flags dating back to the American Revolution. “American Flags” is on view now through Sunday, July 29.

The History Center is located at 801 Old Water St. in downtown Tampa. For more information, please visit www.tampabayhistorycenter.org or call 228-0097. For information, visit www.arts.gov.