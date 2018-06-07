Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce Celebrates New Office Location

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) new offices held an official ribbon cutting ceremony attended by over 100 members and visitors.

Guests were provided tours, and enjoyed food and drink provided by GRCC members Coastal Catering, Leaven Brewing Company, Winthrop Liquors, Petite Madelyn’s, LeAnne’s Old Fashioned Cookies and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Also, on hand for entertainment was LaWaysha Thomas’s Magical Mirror from Foto Depot. Special thanks went out to Jennifer Caskey for providing the CenterState Bank lobby to keep everyone out of the rain and to Craig Beckinger, An ABC Events, for the beautiful décor and thanks to Ed Booth of Huth and Booth Photography for GRCC photography.

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, in its 52nd year, has grown to a membership of 670. Visit the new offices at 10101 Bloomingdale Ave. Ste. 102 of the CenterState Bank Building Monday to Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 234-5944 or visit www.RiverviewChamber.com.

Flavaz Jamaican Grille Celebrates With Ribbon Cutting

GRCC members were invited to celebrate a ribbon cutting with new member, Flavaz Jamaican Grille.

Flavaz Jamaican Grille is a full-service family restaurant in Riverview focused on providing authentic, delicious Jamaican cuisine to this culturally diverse area. The ambience of Flavaz Jamaican Grille is comfortable and family-friendly, enticing both island food enthusiasts and first-time diners to enjoy the experience.

It is a full-service restaurant complete with table linens and real dinnerware. If you prefer to take your food home for dinner, call 488-5114. It is located at 6467 US Hwy. 301 S. (intersection of Krycul and Duncan). It is open Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 1– 6 p.m. Visit http://flavazjamaicangrille.com.

GRCC Celebrates Sunrise Homes 35th Anniversary

GRCC members were recently invited to celebrate with valued Elite Member, Sunrise Homes Inc. Joining in the celebration were members of its team and several business partners. They were also given the opportunity to peruse the beautiful revamped Design Center and take in the latest in home design features.

Sunrise Homes Inc. is celebrating its 35th year in the home building industry. It is proud to offer buyers custom options that include interior finishes, personalized closet design and secure home automation systems.

Call 681-8419 or visit www.sunrisehomescorp.com.

The Design Center is located at 3658 Erindale Dr. in Valrico.

GRCC Celebrates Opening Of Leaven Brewing Company, LLC

GRCC members were excited to celebrate the opening of Riverview’s first Brewery, Leaven Brewing Company. In addition to the Chamber, there were over 100 community members on hand to welcome owners, KJ and Jillian Lynch to the neighborhood.

Once the official ribbon cutting ceremony was concluded, the doors were opened and people patiently waited to get their first taste of the brews that had been created for this special night. At Leaven Brewing 10+ craft beers on tap in a tasting room will be featured plus occasional seasonal specialties.

Current hours of operation are Thursday 3–10 p.m., Friday 3–11 p.m., Saturday 12 Noon–11 p.m. and Sunday 12 Noon–7 p.m. It is located at 11238 Boyette Rd. in the Shoppes of Boyette. Visit on Facebook at Leaven Brewing Co. or visit www.leavenbrewing.com.

Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Livy O’s Catering Co. And New Studio

GRCC members were invited to Livy O’s Catering Co. to come and see its new facility which includes The Studio. Dozens of members showed up to participate in the ribbon cutting and were treated to some of Livy O’s exceptional food and drink while they networked with one another.

Livy O’s Catering Co. has a passion for delectable cuisine from southern comforts to fine dining. Now, with The Studio up to 75 can be seated and up to 120 can be accommodated for a cocktail reception. This new facility can be reserved for your next company dinner, bridal shower or birthday party.

Owner Lennise Germany or one of her team can be reached at 494-0820 and The Studio is located at 905 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Visit www.LivyOs.com.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Family Animal Hospital

In April, GRCC members were invited to celebrate the opening of member, Family Animal Hospital, 11341 Kings Lake Dr. in Gibsonton. Several Chamber members along with the Hospital team, their family and many members of the community showed up to partake in the ribbon cutting.

Owner, Dr. Anna Bannon, has created Family Animal Hospital to feel like a second home for her clients and their pets. The hospital features its own X-ray suite, on-site laboratory and surgery suite.

To schedule your pet appointment with Dr. Anna please call 512-7336 or email WeLovePets@FamilyAnimalHospitalFL.com. Visit www.FamilyAnimalHospitalFL.com. It is open seven days a week.