SouthShore area women now have a new, convenient option for imaging services. South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center recently opened its new Outpatient Imaging Center, offering advanced diagnostic services provided by certified technologists and trained radiologists.

The imaging center, which is part of the hospital’s new ICU/PCU patient tower addition, features private dressing rooms and state of the art imaging technology in a new comfortable, modern location, supported by hospital surgical and inpatient services.

“The entrance is readily accessible through our front lobby with convenient waiting areas and a private registration area allowing for easy check in,” said Director of Marketing and Communications, Shannon Mitchell.

Services at the center include 3D Mammography, Bone Density Dexa Scans, Breast MRI, Breast Needle Localization, Screening and Diagnostic Mammography, Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy and Mapping, Ultrasound Guided Breast Biopsies and Ultrasound Imaging.

“We’re proud to be the first in Florida to offer the Genius 3D Mammography exam,” said Mitchell. “The Genius exam provides better, earlier breast cancer detection for patients.”

According to Mitchell, exam results using the 3D system are more accurate detecting 20-65 percent more invasive breast cancers. Greater accuracy means better breast cancer detection and a reduced chance of additional screenings. The exam is proven to provide earlier breast cancer detection, reduce unnecessary call back by up to 40 percent and find, on average, 20-65% more invasive cancers than mammography alone. The process of a 3D mammography exam is the same as a conventional 2D exam, but the 3D exam is more accurate for women of all ages, with both dense and non-dense breasts, and the 3D exam is the only mammogram FDA approved for women with dense breasts.

In conjunction with the 3D mammograms, the hospital is the first in Florida to use the SmartCurve system which improved patient comfort in 93 percent of women who participated in a recent study.

“With this new technology, we are not only able to provide a more comfortable mammogram, but can do so while maintaining clinical accuracy, which is key,” said JoEl Linna, Director Diagnostic Imaging. “Mammograms play such a critical role in the early detection of breast cancer and we’re hopeful that with the addition of the SmartCurve system, we’ll be able to lessen the pain and anxiety association with mammograms and, as a result, increase screenings in our community.”

South Bay Hospital Outpatient Imaging Center is accredited by the American College of Radiology.

“We’re excited to provide this first-of-its-kind technology to our patients and rain committed to offering the women of our community the best breast care possible,” said Sharon Roush, CEO, South Bay Hospital.

The hospital is located at 4016 Sun City Center Blvd. To schedule an appointment, call 1-866-463-7002. For more information, visit www.SoutBayHospital.com.