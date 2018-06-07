Homes for Heroes, Inc. is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate specialists and local business affiliates who are committed to providing easy ways for the heroes of our nation to save on a home, and on every day home-related purchases.

Their mission is to provide savings to heroes who provide needed public services to the nation and its communities.

Shortly after 9/11, Homes for Heroes, Inc. was established to give back to firefighters, law enforcement, military (active, reserves, veterans), healthcare workers, EMS and teachers for all they do; and Hero Rewards is their way to show appreciation.

Those qualified candidates can save money on purchasing or selling a home by using one of Homes for Heroes affiliate specialists. The organization was established in 2002 and has grown every year. According to the website, Homes for Heroes can provide thousands of dollars in savings to local heroes when they use the Heroes Reward program. It currently touts that more that $32 million has been given back to heroes in local communities on real estate transactions.

The organization was established in 2002 and has grown every year. A grant program has been created called Homes for Heroes Foundations to help local organizations and non-profits provide assistance to heroes in their area. To date, nearly $450,000 has been awarded in grants and has helped countless heroes.

Janine Morris, a local real estate agent with Fine Properties, is a Homes for Heroes, Inc. specialist in the area. She believes this program is a hidden gem for vital public servants and hopes more local heroes take advantage of it.

“I learned about Homes for Heroes from a potential client. He was retired from the Military and asked if I was a part of the program. I researched what the program was about and applied to be a part of the organization. Each affiliate is vetted thoroughly before being allowed to join.”

“These heroes are the backbone of our community and we want to do what we can to make the real estate process as smooth as possible for them and at the same time save them money. There is no red tape and no hidden fees. All they have to do is sign up to reap their Hero Rewards.”

To find out more about Homes for Heroes Inc., visit www.homesforheroes.com or call Janine Morris at 520-9156 janinesellsfl@gmail.com.