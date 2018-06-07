Mark your calendars, Riverview area residents. The first Friday of every month, food and music lovers from all over the region gather to eat and enjoy family friendly activities and music at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club in Riverview. The event, which started out as a fundraiser for Riverview Our Town, has grown to attract more than 1,000 people each month.

Although the main draw for the free event is the 15 food trucks which rotate every month thanks to Tampa Bay Food Trucks, there is also a DJ, live music, face painting and a bounce house in the kids’ area and a local vendor area. A full bar and 21 and older section is also available.

“Our first rally was April 2017 and it has turned into a wonderful community event giving residents the chance to meet one another and have a variety of food to choose from in a fun party atmosphere with music and the local vendors,” said Jason Blanchard, general manager of Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, who spearheaded the event with Theresa Turner of Tax Happens, Kerin Clarkin of Kerin Realty and Heather Michael of Salon Jennifer.

Food trucks that participated in the May event included Sawadee Thai Food, Wing Box, Churroland, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood Express and Big Bang BBQ.

“Our first event only had 10 trucks and after the lines being almost half an hour long, we quickly realized that wasn’t enough,” said Blanchard.

The event uses the chipping green next to the golf club and Doc’s Grille inside the club offers food and drink. There is also an area with seating for about 120 people with live music.

“We love the fact that we have brought a family event to this area,” said Blanchard. “We felt the area had nothing fun for the entire family and this has been just what was needed.”

There is no charge for admission to this pet friendly event and VIP parking is $5 with an option for free parking with shuttle service.

The event takes place the first Friday of every month from 6-9 p.m. at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.