The more than 300 members of the SWAT Networking Group have a new location at which they can meet to share leads and ideas this month. The group, whose name stands for Successful Women Aligning Together, recently created a Sun City Center Chapter which will meet the second Thursday of every month.

SWAT is an organization dedicated to helping successful women network and build relationships by meeting other professionals, learning marketing techniques, making contacts and building business.

“There is a need in the community for a networking organization like this,” said Founder and CEO Dr. Robyn Spirtas. “We provide a place for women in business to gather and support each other.”

The Sun City Center group will meet at the Sandpiper Grille for lunch in the private banquet room.

“We had several SWAT Sisters that are now living in Sun City and we know it is a growing thriving area so we decided it would be a good fit,” said Spirtas, who has also founded chapters in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Venice, Manasota, Parrish and Anna Maria Island.

Women who decide to join SWAT become members of the organization, not the chapter, and can attend meetings at any location. The organization is in its ninth year and is open to all women. Members are able to bring business cards, brochures and flyers to any of the chapter luncheons and all attendees can do a 30-second business commercial at the meetings. Guests are always welcome to attend as often as many meetings as they wish.

“We want all types of women in business; cosmetic consultants, jewelry sales and repair people, financial advisors, Insurance agents, chiropractors, acupuncturists, real estate agents, senior services, home improvements and repairs – anyone who has a product or service to promote,” said Spirtas. “We are a non-compete, so we welcome everyone.”

Members are business owners, representatives of businesses, sales people and even people looking for work.

“We are a unique organization of where a sorority meets a business meeting,” said Spirtas. “We call each other SWAT sisters and support one another personally and professionally.”

The Sandpiper Grille is located at 1702 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center. The next meeting will take place on June 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. For more information, visit swatnetworking.com or call call Spirtas at (941) 962-0884.