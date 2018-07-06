Dr. Laura Bridges Voted As One Of Tampa’s Top General Dentists

The June issue of Tampa Magazine has announced that Dr. Laura Bridges was voted as one of the top general dentists in the Tampa Bay area. Dr. Bridges also won this award in 2017 and was the only repeat winner in 2018. Dr. Bridges was selected after Tampa Magazine sent ballots to over 900 active and licensed dentists practicing in the Tampa Bay area. The selection of Dr. Laura Bridges was a result of the anonymous voting conducted by active area dentists.

“I am very honored to be recognized by my peers,” said Dr. Bridges. “This is indeed a proud moment for me, my staff and my family,” she added.

According to Dr. Bridges, Tampa Bay has an amazing network of general dentist and dental specialists and that is what makes this award so special to her as it was voted on by her peers. “I have been very lucky to work alongside many of the winners in the other categories, “said Dr. Bridges. Dr. Bridges and her family have been residents of the Brandon/Valrico area since 1987.

Bridges Dental is located at 3646 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. New patients can make an appointment to see Dr. Bridges by calling 654-3399. Bridges Dental accepts over 14 major PPO dental insurances and also offers their own in-house dental wellness plan for patients without dental insurance. Visit www.bridgesdental.com.

Seminar Teaches How Image Lift Can Help You Refresh And Look Younger



Would you like to look younger, yet avoid surgery? Do you have a special event, wedding, reunion, anniversary, or are you just looking to invest in yourself?

Dr. Rich Castellano is an artist and an award-winning double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. He is currently the #1 Bellafill facial filler injector in the United States, and he has performed or 3,500 facelifts under local anesthesia. Before you have a facelift or filler injection, make sure you meet Dr. Rich.

You are invited to a Facial Beauty Social Mixer Seminar on Thursday, July 19 at 1 p.m. at the Sun City Center Club Renaissance, 2121 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. Lunch will be served. Call 888-875-3223 now as seating is limited.

ImageLift is located at 3314 Henderson Blvd., Ste. 201 in Tampa. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 463-9245. Visit www.ImageLift.com or Facebook.com/ImageLift.

Ribbon Cutting Held For New Business, Guided Life Care

Guided Life Care recently held a ribbon cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce, to celebrate the opening this new business.

The mission is to be a leading provider of Care Management, Patient Advocacy and Support, Life Care Planning Services, Case Management, and Vocational Services by providing superior customer service, professionalism, integrity, comfort, and accountability to the clients they serve. Guide Life Care creates a comprehensive care plan, while providing an efficient and cost effective service that maximizes independence through lifestyle modification, alleviation of suffering caused by the diagnosis and prevention of complications.

For more information or to schedule an appointment you can call 538-5201, email info@guidedlifecare.com or visit www.guidedlifecare.com.

Newest Location For Florida Executive Realty Celebrated With Ribbon Cutting

Florida Executive Realty, located at 5801 Village Center Dr, Lithia in FishHawk Ranch, recently celebrated its newest and sixth location with a ribbon cutting. Serving the entire Bay Area for over 25 years, Florida Executive Realty offers a full service real estate team that can meet the needs of both seller and buyer.

Visit www.FloridaExecutiveRealty.com for more information or call the FishHawk location at 327-7807.

Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pets

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination will hold a pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, July 7 from 2-3 p.m. Kim’s Natural Pets is located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico, just north of Bloomingdale Rd. Call 684-3 663 to confirm.

Vein & Vascular Institute Opening

Vein and Vascular Institute of Tampa Bay is excited to announce the opening of its brand new state of the art vascular surgical center at 3140 S. Falkenburg Rd., Ste. 202 in Riverview. The team of Board Certified Vascular Surgeons includes Kenneth J. Wright, MD, FACS, Adithya Suresh, MD, RPVI and Jeff Mathew, MD, RPVI. They can identify and treat the majority of venous and arterial issues that affect millions of Americans every year. These minimally invasive procedures are done in the comfort of the office which allows patients to return home the same day with very little recovery time.

The center is centrally located to provide service to patients from Tampa to Sun City Center and we except most major insurances. We look forward to the privilege of treating you and your loved ones when the need arises.

Call 574-2844 or visit www.tampavascularsurgeon.com.



Florida Risk Partners Offers Commercial Insurance and Risk Management

Florida Risk Partners is a full service Commercial Insurance and Risk Management Firm offering Property & Casualty Insurance, Workers’ Compensation, Risk Management Consulting, Employee Benefits, Life Insurance, PEO Services, Payroll Services, HR Consulting & Services.

It works with companies of all shapes and sizes throughout Florida.

According to owner David Carothers, “Because of our investment in technology and top tier human capital, we are able to deliver a scalable best in class value proposition to companies with 500 employees all the way down to companies with a single employee.”

It is located at 1434 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Hours are Monday to Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment after hours and on weekends. Call 571-5951or visit www.floridariskpartners.com for more information.

Redefine Beauty Aesthetics Holds Ribbon Cutting

The Valrico FishHawk Chamber held a ribbon cutting for Redefine Beauty Aesthetics on May 17. The Chamber came out with hugs and cheers as the giant red ribbon was cut. Carolyn Agnew, owner and Nurse Practitioner of Redefine Beauty Aesthetics was overcome with emotion due to the support and love shown to both her and the staff on one of the biggest events they have had at the medical spa. Stay tuned for the upcoming grand opening this fall.

Redefine Beauty Aestetics is located at405 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Call 820-3138 to book an appointment. Visit www.re-definebeauty.com.

Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group



Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Thursday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m. This seminar is perfect for those 58-67 years old.

Learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits.

The HCC campus at the Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.