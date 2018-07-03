With school out for the summer, many school-aged children who were receiving free or reduced lunch are now without nutritious meals.

From June 11 to August 3, Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship Church will host a USDA Summer BreakSpot Free Lunch Program. The church is located at 12001 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

The USDA federally-funded, state-administered program provides free meals to children ages 1 to 18 years that are living in low-income areas. The program garners its support through nonprofit organizations that act as host sites and sponsors.

In collaboration with the Potter’s House Community Development in Tampa, Firm Foundation has opened its doors to serve healthy lunches Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch is available to all children, and no registration is required.

Volunteers from the congregation prepare and serve meals while also engaging with the youth. The summer meal program incorporates a time of fun and mentorship through the church’s outreach called AAACE, which stands for Awesome Attitude, Academics and Excellence.

Jamal Quinn, the pastor at Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship, decided to host the lunch program after receiving its informational flier in the mail. The pastor explained his desire for the church to be more than a church in the community, but a church that is part of the community.

“We live in a time where it is so important that we practice the principles of John 17: 21-23,” said Pastor Quinn. “We can do more together as a body of believers than we can do alone.”

Over the years, the church has also served the community by joining with other churches to bring the Riverview Harvest Festival. Each year, the church partners with Sam’s Club to raise funds for school supplies and clothing for those in need.

Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship has been a part of the Riverview community since 2007. The nondenominational church holds Sunday worship services at 10:30 a.m. and Bible study on Wednesday evenings at 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the church, visit the website at firmfoundationcf.org. Additional information on the USDA Summer Food Service Program can be found at www.summerbreakspot.org. For questions, please contact Pastor Jamal Quinn 784-5973 or Elder Jeffrey Hicks at 520-954-6740.