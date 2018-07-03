Southside Baptist Church Offers ‘Shipwrecked’ Summer VBS

A summer kids’ event called Shipwrecked VBS will be hosted at Southside Baptist Church from July 9-13 from 5:30-8 p.m. Kids will discover that Jesus rescues them. They will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies and more.

Each day concludes with the Sail Away Sendoff that gets everyone involved in living what they have learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 7:30 p.m.

Kids at Shipwrecked VBS will join a mission’s effort to provide seeds for families in Haiti to grow food.

VBS is for kids from K through 5th grade. Southside Baptist Church is located at 4208 US Hwy. 41 S. in Sun City Center. For more information, call 645-4085.

New Group For Mothers With Children At Relevant Church

Relevant Church has recently launched a new connection and fellowship group for mothers with children at home or not – and women with a heart for supporting mothers. It is open to the public. The group meets at Relevant Church in Ybor the second Wednesday of each month for fellowship, encouragement and the occasional guest speakers.

Join in for either the 9:30 -11 a.m. morning session, or the 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. evening session. Child care, snacks and refreshments provided.

We also meet up at least once a month for family-centered activities such as play dates, potluck lunches with a recipe exchange, swimming and other kid-friendly events. Each month, we will create a calendar of activities that are perfect for moms and their children of all ages to attend. All events can be found on our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/MomsOfRelevant/

Saint Anne Church Thanks Community

Saint Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin would like to thank its 2018 sponsors, players and volunteers for making its Third Annual Golf Tournament such a remarkable success. As sponsors and prize donors, the businesses and individuals listed below enabled Saint Anne Parish to continue its community outreach programs in the Ruskin area. These include, among others, the Food Pantry, the Saint Vincent de Paul Society and Catholic Charities Mobile Medical Unit.

All Bay Insurance Group, Apollo Meats, A Plus Hearing Center Inc., Wells Fargo Bank, Boggs Jewelry, Borman Construction, FBC Mortgage, FMS Bonds, Griggs LLC, Hightower Dermatology, Jim Rechtin Stevens Realty, John Moore Flooring, Ken Prather & Associates, Knights of Columbus 15675, Knights of Columbus 7210,M & M Printing, Pinebrook Dental North, Sal Bottiglieri, Total Automotive, Veronica & Gil Mosher, Summerfield Crossings GC, Golf Care Outlet, Apollo Beach Golf Club, Alessi Premium Packaged Foods, Alpha Pizza, America’s Car Wash, Apollo’s Bistro, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Carriage Auto Service, Club Car of Sun City, Denny’s, Freedom Fairways, Lee ’N Nails, Outback, Sand Piper Grill and GC, Silverthorne Country Club, Temple Terrace Golf & CC, Vigo Gourmet Foods, Riverside GC, Sandy Ottino.

Saint Anne Catholic Church is located at U.S. Hwy. 41 and 11th Ave. N.E. in Ruskin. For more information, visit SaintAnneRuskin.org.

Scrapbooking Event At Holy Innocents’

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is hosting a scrapbooking event on Saturday, July 14 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Registration fees include workspace, light breakfast and lunch. Bring your own supplies. There is plenty room and great lighting. Registration fee is $35. Proceeds will benefit Holy Innocents mission trips. The event will be held at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Register at www.hiepiscopal.org. Call 727-365-2300 for more information

Resurrection Church’s Knights Of Columbus Wins Awards At State Convention

Knights of Columbus Resurrection Council 15675 wins seven awards at the state convention held over Memorial Day weekend. Awards were for Public Relations, Publicity, Youth Activities, Membership, Newsletter, Council Activities and Pro Life. Grand Knight David Farrugia said he was very proud of all the members for their participation in all the above events. The council was founded five years ago with 36 members and now has more than 80. The council meets the second Monday each month at 7 p.m. at the white house at Resurrection Church, 6819 Krycul Ave. in Riverview.

Registration Is Open For BRAVE 2018 Women’s Conference

BRAVE is an annual women’s conference organized by Sweetlife Women, a ministry of citylife church in Tampa. The event will be held from Friday, September 21 to Saturday, September 22 at citylife Church, located at 8411 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Tickets are $50 per person.

The event combines worship, arts and God’s Word to create a powerful atmosphere of BRAVE women. BRAVE exists to inspire women to understand their true worth as unique, courageous and beautiful individuals while cultivating a strong identity of who they are in Jesus Christ. It crosses generational and cultural boundaries to create meaningful relationships and lasting bonds with one another. Whether you are a young teen girl or a seasoned grandmother, you will leave this weekend strong and BRAVE.

For more information or to register, visit www.braveconference.cc/2018-registration/. For questions, call 933-3991 or email BRAVE@citylifechurch.cc.

Lifecare’s Latte For Life Ladies Night Fundraiser

On Thursday, July 26 from 6:30-9 p.m., the LifeCare Network will host its annual Latte for Life—a ladies night out fundraiser. The event will take place at the Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Guests will have the opportunity to sample specialty desserts and coffees and paint with Pinot’s Palette. The night will also feature a client testimony, a ministry update and chance to give financially to the organization.

LifeCare’s mission statement is “to lead those we serve to the unconditional love of Christ as we protect the sanctity of human life, promote biblical sexuality, and proclaim God’s plan for marriage and the family.”

Ladies can register to attend as guests or host a table of eight. For information or to sign up, visit www.lifecarenetwork.net/latteforlife.php or call 654-0491.