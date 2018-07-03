I feel so helpless.

It seems like nothing will ever change.

Legitimate feelings we’ve all experienced. Especially in the aftermath of senseless school shootings. Tragic bombings. Serial murders. Our minds simply cannot comprehend the horror, the random injustice, and we’re overwhelmed by the MASSIVEness of evil.

We feel impotent. Powerless. Anxious.

So what do we, as Christ-followers, do in the face of such wanton devastation?

“Instead of worrying, pray” (Philippians 4:6 MSG).

Yes, we pray. We fall on our faces and we pray our hearts out. For innocent victims. For the wounded. For our fallen world. For the families who will face an empty chair at the dinner table this heart-wrenching night. Then we pray some more.

We know that prayer is the the only true recourse we have against the powers of darkness in this world. Physical battles are won because of spiritual battles that rage unseen.

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 6:12 NASB).

There are over 400 verses about prayer in the Bible. Why? Because it’s the most powerful force humankind has at its disposal:

Prayer is crucial.

Prayer is strength in unlimited supply.

Prayer changes things.

For believers, constant communication with our heavenly Father is essential for day-to-day persevering. Prayer is not just spiritual punctuation; it’s every word of our life’s story.

Like the pureness of faith exhibited by my wee grandson Breydon in this photo, I intend to keep right on praying for those in need, for my country, and even for potential “monsters” in the grip of the Great Deceiver who might be contemplating unspeakable evil.

How about you, my friend? Will you commit to petitioning the Almighty with me daily?

“Call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you” (Jeremiah 29:12 NIV).