New Format And Studio For Award-Winning TV Program

The award-winning television show, The Way of the Master, premiered in 2003 with co-hosts Kirk Cameron and Ray Comfort. For the past 15 years, the show has been inspiring Christians living in more than 190 countries. Living Waters, the ministry that produces the program, is changing the format this next season. The show will be moving from a seasonal, 13-episode format to a year-round weekly broadcast to expand its reach. Viewers will be able to watch brand-new episodes on a weekly basis throughout the year.

The Way of the Master offers viewers good news, as they will hear the gospel proclaimed in compelling on-the-street witnessing. The show tackles difficult subjects, as they answer common questions and objections of the Christian faith and address challenging arguments—all designed to be both informative and entertaining.

To assist with the production of upcoming episodes, Living Waters has established a fundraising campaign. For more information, visit www.LivingWaters.com/SupportWOTM.

Timmy’s Playroom Builds Fun For Sick Kids

Timmy’s Playroom, an outreach initiative of the Tim Tebow Foundation, provides an atmosphere that allows children to take their minds off their medical treatment and just be kids again. Since the first Timmy’s Playroom was built in 2012, thousands of families have come through the doors of all eight locations. Each Timmy’s Playroom is customized to fit the function and form of the respective hospitals, but most include a football field floor, custom-built lockers for seating, football-shaped chairs, flat-screen televisions and the latest multimedia and video game systems. Each Timmy’s Playroom cost between $50,000 and $65,000, depending on its size and the amount of customization required. With the generous donation from supporters, there is a Timmy’s Playroom in the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Tampa.

To become a sponsor or donate to a playroom, you can make a secure donation online at www.timtebowfoundation.org/timmys-playroom. For additional information on Timmy’s Playrooms or inquire about getting a playroom in your facility, please contact brad@timtebowfoundation.org.

Christian Music Artist Coming To Jannus Live In St. Petersburg

Kim Walker-Smith has quickly become one of the most influential voices in worship music. She is a passionate worship leader with an anointing to bring an entire generation into an encounter with God. Walker-Smith has been a part of Jesus Culture since the beginning of the ministry and now serves as president of the Jesus Culture Music label. She carries a genuine heart to see worship change the course of lives and nations.

She will be in concert on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m. at Jannus Live located at 200 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. General admission tickets start at $24.50. Deluxe tickets are $42.50 and include an early entry for best seats and a pre-show Q&A with the artists. A friend and family 4-pack of tickets cost $78. For more information, visit www.premierproductions.com/tour/kim-walker-smith-my-side-tour/st-petersburg-fl.