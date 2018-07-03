Lifecare’s Latte For Life Ladies Night Fundraiser

On Thursday, July 26 from 6:30-9 p.m., the LifeCare Network will host its annual Latte for Life—a Ladies Night Out fundraiser. The event will take place at the Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Guests will have the opportunity to sample specialty desserts and coffees and paint with Pinot’s Palette. The night will also feature a client testimony, a ministry update and chance to give financially to the organization.

LifeCare’s mission statement is “to lead those we serve to the unconditional love of Christ as we protect the sanctity of human life, promote biblical sexuality, and proclaim God’s plan for marriage and the family.”

Ladies can register to attend as guests or host a table of eight. For information or to sign up, visit www.lifecarenetwork.net/latteforlife.php or call 654-0491.

Scrapbooking Event At Holy Innocents’

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is hosting a scrapbooking event on Saturday, July 14 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Registration fees include workspace, light breakfast and lunch. Bring your own supplies. There is plenty room and great lighting. Registration fee is $35. Proceeds will benefit Holy Innocents mission trips. The event will be held at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Register at www.hiepiscopal.org. Call 727-365-2300 for more information.

Disney Author Book Signing Fundraiser A Success

Owners Pam Wise and Kathleene Hardy of All Life’s Memories would like to thank the many sponsors who made the Jadyn Strong/ Disney Author Book Signing Fundraiser on May 18 a success.

Hardy said, “To our local merchants and individuals who generously made monetary donations, and provided coupons, raffle items or baskets to the event: though space does not permit listing all of you by name, you have our most sincere appreciation. ”

Most especially, Steven Bohls, author of Disney’s Jed and the Junkyard War and his manager Susan, who donated their travel, time and efforts to this worthy cause. Bohls visited 10 schools in four days in the Hillsborough County area speaking to the children about creative writing. He also donated Jed books to 17 local schools. The week ended in a book signing/raffle event in Fishhawk, where 57 children and their families were able to meet and have their books signed in person.

Many thanks to Bohl’s manager Susan, who spent hours working to organize the event, Art Monkey Studio; owner Eric Soncrant donated the use of the Art Studio for the event, two baskets for raffle and a personal donation and Joyanne Herdman, Media Specialist at Lithia Springs Elementary School, who went above and beyond by organizing the speaking engagements at area elementary schools. Additional thanks to Greg Wise for an amazing Jed and the Junkyard War backdrop for the photo booth, to Kyle Wise who played Jed for the evening, mingling and posing with children and families for photos and Patsy who helped during marketing the event, contacts with sponsors, and spreading the word about the event, made managing all the details so much easier.

There are a few author-signed books still available for purchase. If interested, contact Kathleene at 813-662-4064.

Violin/Cello Lessons with the Suzuki Method In FishHawk

Is your child or are you interested in learning to play the violin or the cello with the Suzuki method? It is a wonderful natural way to learn to play an instrument and even very little children can do it. (https://suzukiassociation.org/).

FishHawk resident Nicole Balzano and her children have been taking lessons in St. Petersburg with an exceptional music teacher (http://shackfordviolinstudio.com/). Because of the long drive, the teacher agreed to come and do in-house teaching at their FishHawk home. Balzano is looking for other families who would like to share lessons, which would have to take place on Friday in the FishHawk area. Balzano said, “If we could find a few interested families, we could even plan a group lesson, which is part of the Suzuki concept.”

Contact Balzano at nicoleb16025@gmail.com or the teacher directly.