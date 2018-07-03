‘Tennis For Fun‘ Competes At Florida Special Olympic Summer Gameswww.tennisforfun.org.

Westfield Full Inclusion Back To School Bash

The Westfield Mall Full Inclusion Back to School Bash is returning for a third year, and this year it will be bigger and better than ever.

Westfield Mall, Simply Events, and We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym join together to create an event where families can support our children’s differences in a fun, and safe interactive learning environment. The Full Inclusion Back to School Bashes cater to both neurotypical and neuro-diverse children with hands on activities, family and school resources, health and wellness services, after school programs, learning centers, safety resources and more.

The event starts with 250 kids receiving scavenger hunt pages. After completing the hunt each child will receive a free, full-size backpack and school supplies. All families can enjoy local Tampa Bay mascots, princesses, super heroes, an entertainment stage, interactive workshops, MOSI, tons of free school supplies and back to school discounts at mall retailers.

This event will take place at the Westfield Brandon Mall, 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. on Saturday, July 14 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.



FishHawk Wolves Travel Baseball Tryouts

If you are looking for a quality travel ball program that is professionally run with an outstanding coaching staff to help develop your player to their full potential, come out to the FishHawk Wolves Baseball Club and Ostingers Baseball Academy tryouts. The program offers Wolves teams from 8u-12u and Ostingers teams at 13u and 14u. Under direction of Coach Jimmy Osting his coaching staff of former professional and college level playing experience is second to none. This is a proven travel ball organization that plays at the highest level and prepares your player for the next level not only on the field but off.

Tryouts will be held at FishHawk Youth Sports Facility located at 16120 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. Please visit www.fhwolves.com to register for tryouts,to learn more about the program or times of tryouts. For specific questions, please email gstallings@fhwolves.com.