Sharon Stanka Sefcik’s newly released book, Decisions Made, is the story of a family that digs deep, holds on tight, and follows the path God has placed before them with the birth of their special needs daughter.

Sharon and her husband Brian are the owners of Jeffrey Homes, Inc., a small business that has been serving the Tampa Bay area since 1946. When Sharon became a young mother, she was thoroughly unprepared for the news she was about to receive.

With her husband Brian at her side, Sharon learned her daughter was born with hypotonia and was destined to be ‘special.’ This unexpected blessing would, however, be a dream come true thanks to the support of a village and the loving guidance of God.

Readers will relive the experiences of Sharon as she endures an emotional roller coaster and learns to cope with the challenges of raising a daughter with special needs. They will experience the emotional and physical demands of caring for a disabled child. They will see that God never left this family’s side as He guided them to a life filled with happiness, love, a ton of laughs and many tears.

In the book, Sharon explains that raising a daughter with special needs may seem like a burden, but it is an unexpected gift. Sharon discovered her God-given purpose through her daughter.

Sharon describes herself as “just a mom who loves her daughter.” She also said that through this experience both she and Brian learned that “God’s plan is bigger than we are and that He will never give us more than we can handle.”

The book’s full title is Decisions Made: Living with Hypotonia, Discovering You Have a Child with Special Needs, Anger, Faith, Acceptance, Love, and Loss and is published by Christian Faith Publishing. Additional information and a short synopsis of the book can be found on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=7d_MI5GMnD4.

The book is available for purchase at traditional brick and mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.