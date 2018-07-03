Parades, fireworks, flag displays and other ceremonies of national pride commemorate Independence Day, a United States holiday honoring the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, by our founding fathers.

How should Christians celebrate Independence Day? Although it’s not a religious holiday like Christmas or Easter, for many Americans, July 4th is a time to reflect on God’s blessings on our nation. The founding fathers wanted to establish a free system of government and the Declaration of Independence became the foundation. Independence Day offers us a day to give thanks for the wisdom, faith and courage of those leaders.

In our nation, we can attend the church of our choice and practice our religious freedoms. This freedom is undoubtedly something to celebrate. While we look back to our founding fathers with gratitude on this Fourth of July, we can also look to the future with a renewed faith and commitment to God. “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,” Psalm 33:12.

By The Hand Of Providence: How Faith Shaped The American Revolution

Examining the American Revolution from a conservative perspective, this book tells how the Judeo-Christian worldview fueled the revolution. Linking the founders’ belief to an American victory, this book follows George Washington and the leaders of the army as well as the role of country pastors and everyday people.

Founding Faith: Providence, Politics, and the Birth of Religious Freedom in America

This book narrates the story of how our nation’s founders forged a new approach to religious liberty. By outlining the convictions and beliefs of five of our nation’s founders (Franklin, Washington, Adams, Jefferson and Madison), this book reveals the history of our country’s unexpected, paradoxical, yet inspiring religious freedom.

Inventing a Christian America: The Myth of the Religious Founding

This fascinating book looks at three critical moments that shaped America. The author explains the Puritan’s settling of New England; the Revolutionary War era’s founding of a new nation; and early nineteenth century attempts to redefine and restore the country to its original vision of religion and patriotism.

Founding Father: Rediscovering George Washington

This enlightening biography tells of the spectacular career of George Washington. Learn about his incredible accomplishments as a statesman, soldier and founder of a great nation in a quarter century of activity that remains unmatched by any modern leader. Discover how Washington’s character and values shaped the beginnings of American politics.