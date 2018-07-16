With primaries and general election time right around the corner and the summer upon us, the Tallahassee is heating up in more ways than one, but you can play it cool at one of these great places for food and drink. Listed below are some options to help whet your appetite.

Maple Street, which is open for breakfast and lunch, got its start in Jacksonville and is now in locations across Florida and Georgia, including one in Tallahassee at 4500 W. Shannon Lakes. It offers southern comfort food with a modern twist using quality ingredients. You will be served the best locally roasted coffee. Visit https://maplestreetbiscuits.com and is open for breakfast and lunch.

Canopy Road Café has been a Tallahassee breakfast institution for just under a decade. It is a modern diner that is a tribute to the American diner from days gone by specializing in traditional breakfast and lunch fare, with some fun and innovative twists that set us apart from some of those ‘normal’ folks.

It is widely known for breakfast, featuring traditional breakfasts, fluffy omelets, skillets and griddle items such as French toast, giant pancakes and its signature Sweet Potato Pancakes. It is also open for lunch serving up a variety of favorites including salads, sandwiches, wraps and steak burgers. It is located at 1913 N. Monroe St. Call 850-668-6600 or visit www.canopyroadcafe.com.

For over 30 years, diners have enjoyed friendly service at Food Glorious Food, a restaurant with a fun eclectic ambiance. Enjoy brunch items such as Shrimp & Pecan Smoked Grits 17 or Fried Green Tomator Benedict. There is a shaded outdoor patio as well as upper and lower indoor dining areas. It is located at 1950 Thomasville Rd. in Tallahassee and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Call 850-224-9974 for reservations. Visit www.foodgloriousfood.com.

Madison Social is located at 705 S. Woodward Ave., near the University. It is very popular with students and is the perfect place to go with a group to share and experience different plates while enjoying a cocktail.

Voted Best Brunch in Tallahassee, it is available every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From Hot Tottys and the pancakes of the month to Spiced Honey Chicken & Waffles, enjoy great choices.

Lunch and dinner only are served on weekdays and opens at 11:30 a.m. It is open until 2 a.m. every day. Call (850) 894-6276. Visit https://madisonsocial.com.

Tallahassee is one of five Florida locations for Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grill. Enjoy a little bit of the flavor of New Orleans as the menu features items that are Cajun and Creole style. Enjoy Harry’s twist on Chicken & Shrimp Creole – sautéed Chicken, tender Shrimp with classic Creole sauce, steamed rice and a touch of lemon cream. It is open from 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner and is located at 301 S. Bronough St. Visit https://hookedonharrys.com/location/tallahassee.

Maybe you are celebrating a special occasion while visiting the Capital. If so, and you are looking for something fancier, you might want to check at A La Provence, which features French-Mediterranean cuisine. This fine dining establishment is open for lunch and dinner. The menu features locally farmed ingredients, fresh seafood, all natural and organic meats and poultry, and a prix fixe menu option with four courses.

The rich decór, exceptional service, elegant atmosphere and sumptuous menu combine to create a memorable dining experience. It is located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. in Tallahassee. Visit www.alaprovence.com.

Great Spots In Tallahassee For Craft Beers Area Brewing

Tallahassee’s Brew scene is hopping. Enjoy craft beers from the Capital City such as Honey Orange Wheat, 850 Pale Ale or Chamber Goat.

Ride the Tallahassee Brew Bus so that you don’t have to worry about driving and can enjoy your visit to all the great craft beer breweries, brew pubs, and craft beer bars in Tallahassee and the surrounding area. Visit http://tallahasseebrewbus.com.

Some of the local Tallahassee Brewers include:

Ology Brewing Co. brews small batch ales that let the wild, funky and maddening flavors of beer converge are created here. It is located at 118 E. 6th Ave. Call 850-566-2463. Visit http://ologybrewing.com.

Located at 2524 Cathay Court #2, Deep Brewing Company has a tasting room where you can experience handcrafted libations fresh from the wellspring. There is an intimate seating area uniquely situated in full view of brewing operations. Visit deepbrewing.com.

Find your native spirit at Lake Tribe Brewing, a family-owned and operated craft brewery. It offers a wide selection of beers inspired by the outdoors. It is located at 3357 Garber Dr. Visit www.laketribebrewing.com.

Grasslands Brewing Company focuses first on serving you with the best quality beer it can provide. Regardless of what’s on tap, the taproom highlights innovative craft beer including collaborative efforts with regional breweries.

Grasslands is committed to the environment and animal welfare and utilizes environment-friendly and sustainable-focused practices in all facets of its business. It is located at 603 W. Gaines St., #7. Visit www.grasslandsbrewery.com or call 850-765-3014.

Founded in 2012, Proof Brewing Company prides itself on being an industry leader of innovative beers producing big, bold, flavorful beers. It remains committed to true artisanal brewing methods in an evolving industry. Proof Brewing Company offers a wide range of pale ales, IPAs, lagers, stouts, sour ales, barrel-aged beers, and more. It is located at 1320 S. Monroe St. Visit www.proofbrewingco.com.