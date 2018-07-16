The Knights of Columbus Golf Classic, sponsored by Mother Seton Council 6724 in Brandon, is preparing for its fifth annual charitable round of golf. Even the sweltering heat and afternoon showers will not stray these dedicated golfers from this annual fundraising event. It will take place on Saturday, September 15 at the Bloomingdale Golfer’s Club.

“The proceeds will be used for charitable contributions throughout the year,” explained Neil Waid, Council Warden. “Charitable organizations such as Special Olympics, Citizens with Disabilities, Lopez Exceptional Student Education Center, Food Pantry, The James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Haley House along with various other local organizations are on the club’s list of recipients. Donations to support the Homeless Veterans Outreach and Veterans’ Families in Need are also organizations that we help support,” said Waid.

Sign-in will be Saturday, September 15 from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. The fee includes green fees, golf cart, range balls, beverages, continental breakfast and lunch buffet. Tee off time will be promptly at 9 a.m. Format for the tournament is a four-player scramble.

Early Bird Registration fees are $85 per golfer until August 15. After that, it will be $95 for singles and $380 for a foursome. There will be awards for first, second and third place team finishers, plus the longest drive and closest to the pin for men and women.

There will also be four ‘Hole in One’ contests with prizes of $10,000, and three golf vacation packages. There is also a putting contest with the winner awarded the opportunity to make a put for $2,000 which will be split with the Council if successful.

In addition to the golf, there will be a live auction, a 50/50 contest and a raffle for other great prizes.

“The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization,” Waid explained. This selfless organization believes in and supports the true meaning of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism.

You may register and pay online with PayPal at KofCBrandon.com or you can mail payment with registration form to: Mother Seton Council #6724, Post Office Box 1327, Brandon, Florida 33511.

For more information contact Tim Kasprzyk at tsoc48@msn.com.