The Village Players will present Moon Over Buffalo, a comedy, beginning with their traditional Opening Night Dinner Theatre on Friday, August 3 at 7 p.m. The cost is $35 per person and includes a meal provided by Brandon Pizzeria. Reservations are required.

Regular shows will be presented on Friday, August 10 and 17, and Saturday, August 4, 11 and 18. These shows will be presented at 8 p.m, and the doors open at 7:30 p.m. There will be two matinees offered on Sunday, August 5 and 12 at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets to all shows, with the exception of the Dinner Theatre, are $18 for regular admission, $15 for seniors, students, military with ID, and groups of 10 or more (must be prepaid).

Moon Over Buffalo is directed by Amy Windle. “In the madcap comedy tradition of Lend Me A Tenor, the hilarious Moon Over Buffalo centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950’s,” explained Windle.

Moon Over Buffalo was written by Ken Ludwig. George and Charlotte Hay are traveling Actors. They are performing Cyrano de Bergerac and Private Lives in a repertory theatre in Buffalo. The pair find out that Frank Capra is looking for stars for an upcoming film he is directing. George and Charlotte are on the brink of splitting up due to George’s dalliance with a young actress. Everything that could go wrong does go wrong but in the end, there is a happy ending.

Sheryl Moore, who plays Charlotte said, ” Actors get an aerobic workout during rehearsals. Audiences will enjoy this energy packed play. We rush about the stage. There is sword brandishing and lots of fun for all.”

Nick Brady, who plays the character Paul said, “I have been in a lot of good shows here at The Village Players Community Theatre, but these are probably the most talented and experienced folks I have had the pleasure of working with. Come see Moon Over Buffalo. You are going to love it.”

The Village Players hold their shows at the historic James McCabe Theatre located at 506 5th St. in Valrico. For more information and to get tickets, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com or call Chris at 480-3147.