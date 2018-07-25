The final numbers are in, and the inaugural Sunshine Skyway 10K Bridge Run raised $560,000 for the Armed Forces Families Foundation, meaning 100 percent of every registration fee dollar is going to fund projects to support the families of our service men and women. Race organizers are scheduled to present a check to the Armed Forces Families Foundation at Tropicana Field in Saint Petersburg, Florida Tuesday and make an announcement releasing the date and details for the second annual Skyway 10K.

The sold-out inaugural Skyway 10K took place in March and was an overwhelming success. Participant registration for the run across the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge realized its targeted 7,000 participant capacity only five days after being announced. It was the first running event across the Skyway Bridge since it opened in 1987.

In all, people from 40 states, three countries and all five branches of the United States armed forces participated in the run.

As planned, 100 percent of the proceeds from the Skyway 10K are going to benefit the Armed Forces Families Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides 100 percent of the funds they raise back to projects that help our military service men and women and their families. Additionally, plans are in place so all registration fees from next year’s race will continue to support the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

“With over a year of planning and tremendous support from our sponsors, partners and private donors we are very proud to announce that every dollar of every registration fee is going back to support our military families,” said Brian Horne, Event Director for the Skyway 10K. “This would not have been possible if not for the overwhelming support from our local communities to support such an iconic event.”

The annual run begins on I-275 at the rest area just south of the Skyway Bridge and ends at the rest area on the north side of the bridge, which equals 10 kilometers or 6.2 miles.

Anyone interested in volunteering for or sponsoring the second annual Skyway 10K can learn more by visiting skyway10k.com or emailing info@skyway10k.com.