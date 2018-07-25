Open House And Religious School Enrollment

The Board of Congregation Beth Shalom (CBS) cordially invites you to its annual Open House on Sunday August 5 from 9:30 a.m.-12 Noon. Acquaint yourself with Congregation Beth Shalom’s dynamic and varied educational and spiritual programming which is designed to address the wants and needs of the wide demographic that is representative of its family. CBS provides opportunities for congregants to perform mitzvot and fundraising for important causes. Additionally, this will be a great opportunity to familiarize yourself with its Religious School and enroll your children in classes. Religious school classes are designed to meet the educational needs of children in Kindergarten through Confirmation.

A new cutting-edge Religious School curriculum which has been specifically developed for CBS is being launched.

Congregation President, Richie Bauman, said, “We have taken input from our families and consulted with Hebrew school professionals to modernize the curriculum and create a program that is not only rich with Jewish tradition, but a fun and rewarding experience for our children.”

A fun, introductory Torah Tots program for prekindergarten children and their parents is also offered.

There is also an active Youth Group which is affiliated with the North American Federation of Temple Youth (NFTY).

For more information, please call the CBS office at 681-6547 or visit www.bethshalom-brandon.org.

Unity In Brandon Hosts Armand & Angelina To Speak & Sing At Special Service

Coming to Unity in Brandon Church on Sunday, August 5 are international inspiration speakers and performing artists, Armand and Angelina (former winners of America’s Got Talent). The service iat 10:30 a.m. will offer a morning of music, message and mirth to create a once in a lifetime experience of love, laughter and music. Come and hear them speak and sing inspiring words and music from their personal journey of love and transformation.

Unity in Brandon is a spiritual family church for positive living located at the Brandon Rotary Event Center, 3007 S. Kings Ave.

For more information, visit their web site at www.unityinbrandon.org.

Annual Hillsborough County Drinking Water Quality Reports Now Available

Copies of Hillsborough County’s annual water quality reports for tests performed in 2017 are now available in print and online. The reports include information about where Hillsborough County customers’ drinking water comes from, what’s in it, and how safe it is. The reports also contain helpful consumer information and important telephone numbers for customers interested in finding out more about their water quality. An online map tool allows customers to find their water quality report by entering their address.

Hillsborough County Public Utilities operates 11 community water systems. Each system has its own report. To see the reports online, visit www.HCFLGov.net/WaterQualityReport.

Visit HCFLGov.net/Water for more information about the County’s water and wastewater services.

Murder Mystery Dinner At Congregation Beth Shalom

On Saturday, August 18 at 6:30 p.m., Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon will be transformed in time and space as it becomes a Garden District Mansion in the heart of New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

Unfortunately, the host has been murdered and you might be the number one suspect.

This is a completely interactive event and dinner. Guests can take the role of suspect, or detective as everyone questions the suspects and examines the evidence as to figure out the murderer and to win prizes.

This is a fun, entertaining and family friendly evening open to everyone. Tickets are $20 for CBS members and $25 for non-members; children under age 13 are $5. A full course dinner will feature a chicken or vegetarian entree, sides and dessert.

For more information, please call the CBS office at 681-6547 or visit www.bethshalom-brandon.org to purchase tickets. Please email the CBS office if you would like the role of one of the eight suspects at cbs-admin@hotmail.com.

Crossing Cultures International (CCI) To Host Missionary Roundtable

On Friday, August 31 at 7 p.m., Journey Church of Brandon will host a Missionary Roundtable. The event is free and open to the public. CCI is a local ministry that equips Christ-like servant leaders through discipleship to effectively serve in local church ministry, church planting and cross-cultural missions.

The founder of CCI Dr. David Nelson, along with seven CCI national directors from Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar will share what God is doing through the ministry in some of the darkest places in Asia. The national directors will tell of transformed lives and the growth of the gospel in their respective countries. There will also be a time of questions and answers.

For questions and details, contact Ric Hesse at 598-6103 or rhesse@CCIequip.org. More information on CCI is available at https://cciequip.org.

Journey Church is located at 1310 John Moore Rd. in Brandon.