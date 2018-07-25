People who cannot consume products that contain gluten whether it be health issues or other reasons might find it difficult when it comes time to grocery shop or dine out to get foods without it. Living Gluten Free Café and Market, which recently opened in Brandon caters to those with a gluten intolerance and Celiac Disease by selling a variety of beverages and foods that do not consist of gluten.

Owners Frank Pandolfo and his wife Pamela Pandolfo who reside in Valrico established Living Gluten Free Café and Market in June of this year. This idea came into fruition after the Pandolfo’s visited a store in Italy last summer that sold gluten free products such as pastries and more. The Pandolfo’s decided to try that concept here since their son and granddaughter have Celiac Disease.

“We offer items that do not contain any gluten and this would be our premise,” Frank Pandolfo said.

This 1,400 sq. ft. building can seat 12 guests comfortably in the café area and provides free Wi-Fi as well. The café here sells a variety of flavored coffees and teas from Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Company such as espresso, chai lattes and much more. It also carries gluten free gelatos from a company called Stefano’s Gelato, which guests can choose from a number of flavors too such as Italian Pistachio, Chocolate and more.

In addition to that, the café does sell gluten free chicken wings, pizza and breakfast sandwiches. The mild or hot chicken wings start at $8.19 for six pieces and prices do vary depending on the amount bought.

With the grocery area people will see an assortment of European food products such as pastas from Italy and desserts from Germany on the shelves, which can be purchased. Along with that, it does sell other items that one might discover at a grocery store, which includes peanut butter, cereals and more.

For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com/livingglutenfreemarket/. It is located at 859 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Call 651-3226.