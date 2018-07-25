Not all superheroes wear flashy costumes or were bitten by radioactive spiders.

For the clients of Brandon-based law firm Carman & Bevington, P.A., serving the area since 2009, the suit-clad, briefcase-carrying legal eagles are superheroes who zealously represent them in matters of personal injury and family law.

Past clients like Tori Renfroe enthusiastically declare that Carman & Bevington’s attorneys helped her navigate the stressful and sometimes overwhelming legal waters with integrity and knowledge. She was grateful for the successful outcome of her case.

Renfroe and other past-clients consistently give Carman & Bevington, P.A. top marks on social media websites.

“These five-star reviews speak volumes for our firm,” said owner Allen Carman. “We certainly work hard to make our clients happy.”

Carman and his associate Michael Finegan are experienced personal injury trial attorneys, specializing in areas of practice including car/motorcycle accident, general personal injury, workplace accidents, nursing home neglect, spinal cord injuries and premises liability.

Carman said each case deserves his full attention so clients can receive the best possible outcome.

“Although not every case is litigated we’re not quick to settle and have no problem aggressively fighting your battle in the courtroom,” he said.

Partner Vanessa Bevington’s specialty is family law, with areas of practice in divorce, alimony, parenting plans, child support, prenuptial agreements, alimony modifications, paternity, property distributions and injunctions for protection.

From start to finish, Bevington personally handles all of the firm’s family law cases, employing her litigation and negotiating skills to advocate on her client’s behalf.

“I really get to know my clients and work hard to guide them through difficult times and complicated decisions in as cost-effective a way as possible,” said Bevington.

This dedication has earned her recognition as a Florida 2018 Rising Star by Super Lawyers, a rating service based on peer nominations, evaluations and independent research.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized as an excellent attorney by my peers,” she said.

Carman and Bevington, P.A. is located at 223 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. For more information about the firm, visit www.brandonlegal.com or to schedule a free initial consultation call 654-3444.