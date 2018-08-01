Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Club Pilates Opening

Club Pilates has been open a few months, but finally celebrated its membership with the chamber by hosting a ribbon cutting. It offers Reformer Pilates to build core strength, balance, posture and flexibility. Monthly memberships are available. It is located in the SteinMart Plaza, 3438 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, call 413-4599 or visit ClubPilates.com/Valrico.

Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Thursday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 21 at 6 p.m. (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m. This seminar is perfect for those 58-67 years old.

Learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits.

The HCC campus at The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Central Maintenance And Welding Awarded Mosaic Service Contract

Central Maintenance and Welding (CMW), a Hillsborough-based industrial maintenance, fabrication and construction firm, has been awarded a three-year general maintenance contract for Sulfuric Acid process areas, servicing all four of Mosaic’s Central Florida fertilizer manufacturing facilities. CMW will serve as a principal partner assisting with on-going general maintenance.

Last February, Mosaic issued a Request for Proposals for its contract mechanical and general maintenance services in Florida. After a national search, Mosaic awarded the new contract to a familiar partner, CMW.

The company estimates tapping CWM for as many as 80,000 man hours a year which translates to 40-50 jobs and an estimated spend of $10 million.

Chris Martus, Mosaic’s Vice President of Procurement said, “Since 1966, the team at CMW has been a trusted resource for many companies in the phosphate industry, including Mosaic. As a publicly traded company, we have a responsibility to our employees and our shareholders to cast a wide net in terms of competitive contracts. When the strongest proposal comes from a locally-owned business, that’s a win-win for all.” “We’re thrilled to continue this next chapter with Mosaic,” said CWM President Conrad Varnum.

“Our people are highly skilled in their crafts, know the Mosaic sites and most importantly share a total commitment to safety.”

As part of its phosphate fertilizer production, Mosaic employs more than 3,000 directly in Florida and tens of thousands indirectly through contracted services. Mosaic encourages and supports spending activities with local suppliers. More than 80% of the Phosphate business segment’s supply chain purchases were made with local vendors.

TNT Termite And Pest Control Celebrates Eight Years

TNT Termite and Pest Control owned and operated by Ed and Bonnie Tekampe, recently celebrated eight years in business. It is located in the Valrico/Fishhawk area. TNT actually stands for Tekampe and Tekampe and their goal is to provide dynamite customer service. Ed and Bonnie are honored to protect your home or business by offering solutions to the variety of pest problems Florida has to offer.

“Whether it is our pest control services tailored to your needs, consultations with do-it-your-selfers or identifying a ‘what is this bug’ text on the weekends we are happy to assist our community in protecting their largest investments.”

Call 716-9196 or 760-2691 or visit www.TNTtermiteandpestcontrol.com.

Brightway, The Reid Bellanca Agency Hosts Grand Opening

Brightway Insurance Valrico/FishHawk recently acquired a new owner, Reid Bellanca and his associate, SanJuanita Escobar, and are now located in the Riverhills Plaza, 4375 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico. For more information, call 681-6700 or visit www.BrightwayInsuranceFishhawk.com.

Reid Bellanca, SanJuanita Escobar and Rocio Regalado welcomed the community, chamber, friends and family to Brightway, The Reid Bellanca Agency during a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event held in conjunction with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce on July 19. In May, Bellanca became the new owner of the agency and rebranded as Brightway, The Reid Bellanca Agency.

“Many thanks go out to the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce for their partnership, and of course to our friends and family for their ongoing support,” said Bellanca. “We have a great team here, and I look forward to growing the business and earning consumers’ trust at the No. 1 insurance agency with more choice than you’ll find anywhere else.”

Joining Bellanca at the agency are Principal Agent, SanJuanita Escobar and Administrator, Rocio Regalado. Together, the team has more than 40 years’ insurance industry experience.

The agency offers customized Home, Flood, Auto, Life, Condo, Renters, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, ATV and Umbrella insurance as appointed agents of more than 70 insurance brands including Tower Hill, Universal, Progressive, Safeco, Travelers, Nationwide, American Colonial, Bankers, Dixon Wells and National General to name a few. The agency’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday by appointment.

Hands In Motion Artist Concert

Following the success of her debut album, Relentless, Christian Contemporary Artist Jennifer Jimenez shows no sign of slowing down in the coming year. On the day of her official release, March 2, 2018, Jimenez’s album reached #10 on the iTunes Christian/Gospel charts.

At just 18 years old, Jimenez has graduated High School, released her music, and submitted Relentless for a nomination consideration for the 61st annual GRAMMY® Awards. Jimenez will further the momentum, from Relentless, as she shares her accomplishments and performs live with her band at a CD release concert and worship service. This event is free for all to come and enjoy at ARISE Assembly of God of Brandon at 401 Pauls Dr. in Brandon on Friday, August 10 at 7 p.m.

Smart Back To School Savings And Safety Tips

From school supplies to dorm essentials, State Farm agents know that stocking up on supplies for a new school year can strain families’ budgets. That is why Melissa Snively State Farm Agent is collecting and donating school supplies for Back to School Drives through Monday, August 6, to benefit hundreds of families. If folks in the community would like to make a school supply donation, they can stop and drop it by the office at 16209 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.

State Farm agents are also here to help with back-to-school shopping and safety tips for families to plan smart and cut costs.

1. Set a budget and stick to it. Determine how much money you can spend; then evaluate needs versus wants. Review supply lists before heading to the store and note what you already have. Include your kids in the process for a valuable lesson about budgeting.

2. Seek out the deals. Buy a Sunday paper to check weekly ads for the best savings and clip any schoolsupply coupons. Another idea: Follow your favorite stores on social media to keep up with deals, or use a free app like RetailMeNot to find store-specific coupons.

3. Shop tax-free. Take advantage of the Florida Back to School Sales Tax Holiday from August 3 to August 5: See which items qualify and how much you can save: https://revenuelaw.floridarevenue.com/LawLibraryDocuments/2018/0 6/TIP-121808_TIP%2018A0107%20FINAL%20RLL.pdf

4. Stock up in the off season. Many retailers mark down school supplies weeks after back-to-school shopping peaks. Score deals on trendy, must-have items for this year and stock up on basics like glue and paper for upcoming years.

5. Shop securely. If you’re ordering online, make sure to use secure, reliable websites with “https” and a padlock symbol in the address bar. Pay with your credit card instead of debit card.