Auditions Being Held For Admittance Into Dance Program

The Dance Center in Brandon, is currently offering a PreProfessional Training Program for dancers who are seriously interested in pursuing a professional career in ballet. The program’s primary focus is on technique with an emphasis on stage presence, pointe and variations.

Dancers pursuing a career as a professional artist need to be introduced to the classical variations that can be required as a professional. This program will allow the dancer to participate in ballet classes five to six days a week. The Dance Center offers private coaching with international instructors for dancers enrolled into this program. Dancers may also have the opportunity to enter into the Youth American Grand Prix (YAGP) and the American Dance Competition (ADC).

Admittance into the program is by audition only which will be held during July and August. Classes are held on Monday and Friday from 13 p.m. Other opportunities include being a part of the Brandon Ballet, Tampa Bay’s premier Ballet Company.

To audition, call The Dance Center at 684-4282.

Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month. A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease. The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases. For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Donation Made To Honor Flight Of West Central Florida

The Sgt. Walter P . Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League made a $1000 donation to Honor Flight of West Central Florida at the detachments monthly meeting on July 3.

Honor Flight flies WWII, Korean War and Vietnam veterans on a one day all expense paid trip for the veteran to visit those memorials dedicated to their honor and sacrifices at the Nation’s Capital.